Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Kia Joorabchian pulls plug on cryptocurrency ownership initiative to focus on new online gaming project

Kia Joorabchian of Amo Racing strikes a pose at Park Paddocks
Kia Joorabchian: has purchased more than £4.5 million worth of bloodstock this autumnCredit: Edward Whitaker

Omnihorse, the brainchild of Kia Joorabchian that promised last year to revolutionise how the public interacted with racing via their ownership of digital assets bought with cryptocurrency, is set to disappear by the end of the month.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that were to underpin the ambitious project, which senior figures within the organisation claimed would result in a $1 billion stable of 2,000 racehorses, are being bought back by Omnihorse, which is to be rebranded as Helix Derby and will focus exclusively on online gaming.

Speaking at Tattersalls in Newmarket on Wednesday, Joorabchian said: “We’re moving into gaming, we’re going full-blown gaming now. We’re moving away from NFTs and into a gaming project, but it’s something that requires a longer discussion.”

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 5 October 2023Last updated 16:44, 5 October 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain