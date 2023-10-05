Kia Joorabchian pulls plug on cryptocurrency ownership initiative to focus on new online gaming project

Omnihorse, the brainchild of Kia Joorabchian that promised last year to revolutionise how the public interacted with racing via their ownership of digital assets bought with cryptocurrency, is set to disappear by the end of the month.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that were to underpin the ambitious project, which senior figures within the organisation claimed would result in a $1 billion stable of 2,000 racehorses, are being bought back by Omnihorse, which is to be rebranded as Helix Derby and will focus exclusively on online gaming.

Speaking at Tattersalls in Newmarket on Wednesday, Joorabchian said: “We’re moving into gaming, we’re going full-blown gaming now. We’re moving away from NFTs and into a gaming project, but it’s something that requires a longer discussion.”