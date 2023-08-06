Daniel Cooper to replace Kirkland Tellwright as Haydock's clerk of the course

Daniel Cooper has won the race to replace his former boss Kirkland Tellwright as clerk of the course at Haydock.

He will take over next year from the man he trained under before qualifying as a clerk. Tellwright is to stand down in March, by which time he will be 68 and have done 23 years in the post.

Cooper, 30, has been clerk of the course at Exeter and Wincanton since 2019 and is the nephew of Andrew Cooper, who holds the same position at Epsom and Sandown and inspired his nephew’s choice of career.