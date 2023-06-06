'The job's had its moments, but I've enjoyed it' - long-serving clerk Kirkland Tellwright standing down at Haydock

Haydock is looking for a new clerk of the course after Kirkland Tellwright revealed on Tuesday he is hanging up his going stick after nearly a quarter of a century in the role.

Tellwright will retire next spring from a high-profile job at a dual-purpose track which races on 32 days a year and stages the Grade 1 Betfair Chase and Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup.

"I'm leaving at the end of March and the advertisement for my replacement is now in circulation," Tellwright said. "I'll have done 23 years by then, I'll be 68 and I think it's the right time to go."