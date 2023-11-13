Well-backed Unexpected Party 'the ideal type' for Paddy Power Gold Cup says bullish Dan Skelton

Unexpected Party was identified as the perfect kind of horse for Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20) by trainer Dan Skelton and market support on Monday earmarked him as the chief threat to favourite Stage Star at Cheltenham.

Available at 9-1 earlier in the day, the second-season novice chaser was trimmed into the general 5-1 second favourite for the £160,000 handicap, which he is set to tackle in preference to the SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial at the track 24 hours earlier.

The eight-year-old will attempt to reverse the form with his Cheltenham Festival conqueror Stage Star after appearing among 17 confirmations for the 2m4f contest.