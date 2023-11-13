Well-backed Unexpected Party 'the ideal type' for Paddy Power Gold Cup says bullish Dan Skelton
Unexpected Party was identified as the perfect kind of horse for Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20) by trainer Dan Skelton and market support on Monday earmarked him as the chief threat to favourite Stage Star at Cheltenham.
Available at 9-1 earlier in the day, the second-season novice chaser was trimmed into the general 5-1 second favourite for the £160,000 handicap, which he is set to tackle in preference to the SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial at the track 24 hours earlier.
The eight-year-old will attempt to reverse the form with his Cheltenham Festival conqueror Stage Star after appearing among 17 confirmations for the 2m4f contest.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Cheltenham to urge thousands of racegoers at November meeting to sign the petition against affordability checks
- John Dance's WealthTek run with 'significant' shortfall in client assets for 'prolonged period of time'
- Sir Anthony McCoy: 'Whatever help Graham Lee and his family need, we'll be there to provide it'
- Who remains in contention to run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday?
- How can we get better at handling concussion?
- Cheltenham to urge thousands of racegoers at November meeting to sign the petition against affordability checks
- John Dance's WealthTek run with 'significant' shortfall in client assets for 'prolonged period of time'
- Sir Anthony McCoy: 'Whatever help Graham Lee and his family need, we'll be there to provide it'
- Who remains in contention to run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday?
- How can we get better at handling concussion?