Cracking the Super Sprint puzzle: who are the main players for Saturday's big race at Newbury?

The Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.35 ) takes place at Newbury on Saturday and a high-class group of juveniles remain in contention for this valuable prize. Here, we run through the protagonists for this year's contest and provide a verdict on who will come out on top.

Form: 112

Strengths: Looked potentially smart when running out a two-length winner of a Windsor novice on debut in April and supplemented that in a conditions race at Salisbury next time out, when she had Juniper Berries a length and three-quarters behind (conceded 2lb).

She confirmed that form when the pair met on level weights in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot but lost out in a head-bob to the American filly Crimson Advocate.

Crimson Advocate beats Relief Rally in the Queen Mary Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

She would have claimed that Group 2 prize in another stride and drops in class to contest Saturday's race, which is expected to be set up to suit her.

Weaknesses: First time she has taken on the boys and — on her Ascot showing — another furlong would not do her any harm.

Odds: 7-4

What they say

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, following Relief Rally's second in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 21: "It's agonising because Relief Rally was in front just before the line and just after it. But what a great final furlong she ran. She gets black type for that, which is great. The next plan with be the Super Sprint at Newbury, there's good prize-money. She's got no penalty for that. We've been planning for that race so we went to Salisbury because that didn't incur a penalty. If we'd gone for the Listed [race] at York the day after, that would have given her extra weight for the Super Sprint. We knew that if we won the Queen Mary we'd get a penalty but you can live with that. We're very proud of her, she's only little."

Relief Rally 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Form: 116

Strengths: Showcased an impressive turn of foot to claim a Brighton maiden on debut in May and took the step up in grade in his stride when landing the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom a month later.

He finished a respectable sixth when stepped up another level to contest the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, where a sluggish start would not have aided his cause.

Bobsleigh (Charles Bishop) wins the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker

He drops back to what looks a more realistic level on Saturday and Charlie Bishop is set to retain the partnership.

Weaknesses: Might find this trip sharp enough and it is a concern that his stable is going through something of a cold spell (0-26 with their runners this month).

Odds: 5-1

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer, following Bobsleigh's win at Epsom on June 2: "It's pretty exciting. I thought Bobsleigh was doing exactly what we planned. We knew they'd go fast but we knew he had a good turn of foot and he was impressive. When I bought him he was really small and he's just grown, and thrived since we gelded him. He's got plenty of boot so we could drop back to five at Royal Ascot."

Bobsleigh 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Form: 171

Strengths: Housed in the shrewd Kieran Cotter stable and looked value for further than the winning margin when successful on debut at Tipperary in April, when he had a well-regarded Ballydoyle runner directly behind.

He failed to fire when sent across to contest the National Stakes at Sandown but proved that showing to be all wrong when a 25-1 winner of a Listed race back at Tipperary last time out, after which this race was nominated as a potential target.

Son Of Corballis (left) strikes in Listed company at Tipperary Credit: Patrick McCann

Weaknesses: Clearly a concern that he was disappointing on his only start outside of Ireland and has something to find on these terms.

Odds: 13-2

What they say

Kieran Cotter, trainer, following Son Of Corballis's win at Tipperary on July 5: "Son Of Corballis didn't travel well to Sandown and everything went wrong. We knew we had him 100 per cent for today. He could go to the Weatherbys Super Sprint."

Son Of Corballis 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Kieran P Cotter

Form: 124

Strengths: Ran out an impressive four-and-three-quarters-of-a-length winner of a Bath novice on debut in April and the second, third and fourth have all won since.

She found Relief Rally too strong in a conditions race at Salisbury next time out and finished even further behind that rival in the Queen Mary subsequently, but now has a 7lb weight swing in her favour and connections clearly rate her highly.

Juniper Berries (Charles Bishop) wins impressively at Bath Credit: Dan Mullan

Weaknesses: Needs to take a step forward on her bare form to trouble the best of these and provisional jockey bookings suggest that Bobsleigh is the stable's number one hope.

Odds: 7-1

What they say

Charlie Bishop, jockey, following Juniper Berries's fourth at Ascot on June 21: "We've thought a lot of Juniper Berries all along and I thought I might get closer to Relief Rally this time but I'd say she's improved as well. But I'm very happy with my filly."

Juniper Berries 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

How about the remainder?

With Super Sprint winners at 14-1, 16-1 and 28-1 in the last eight years, it would be unwise to focus on just the top four in the betting.

Richard Hannon has farmed this contest in recent years, claiming four of the last nine runnings, and his La Guardia warrants respect for all that she must put a below-par effort in the Chesham behind her.

Jessica Harrington could have a fascinating runner in Supersonic Man , who shaped better than the bare result when midfield in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Karl Burke is operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate with his juveniles on turf this season and could rely on World Of Darcy here, who chased home his stablemate Elite Status in the National Stakes before disappointing when well fancied for the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Verdict

Relief Rally is undoubtedly the one to beat if matching her Queen Mary performance, but she is taking on the boys for the first time and does not seem to represent a great deal of value at odds of 7-4.

Preference instead goes to the Jessica Harrington-trained Supersonic Man , who is related to a number of smart sprinters and looked to have plenty of speed himself when scoring in impressive fashion at Tipperary in May.

Things have not gone to plan for the son of Bungle Inthejungle since, but racing in the centre of the track looked to be a disadvantage when midfield in the Windsor Castle Stakes and six furlongs was perhaps too far in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh last time. Supersonic Man drops back in both trip and grade on Saturday and that combination can see him put up an improved showing.

Supersonic Man 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.35 Newbury, Saturday)

William Hill: 6-4 Relief Rally, 3 Bobsleigh, 5 Son Of Corballis, 7 Juniper Berries, 10 World Of Darcy, 12 La Guarida, Supersonic Man, 14 Rosario, 20 bar

