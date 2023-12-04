Constitution Hill entered in Saturday’s rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown along with Shishkin
Constitution Hill and Shishkin headline eight entries for the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.
The Grade 1 was rescued from Newcastle’s cancelled fixture last weekend and could still feature racing’s most exciting figure after Constitution Hill was entered. The six-year-old had been set to run at Newcastle, but trainer Nicky Henderson has expressed reservations about running in the rescheduled race due to its proximity to the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle.
You Wear It Well, Love Envoi, Benson and Not So Sleepy have been re-entered for Sandown having been declared for Newcastle, while the race has also attracted Goshen and Irish Point this time around.
The most intriguing potential runner is Shishkin, who had been due to join Constitution Hill at Newcastle, albeit for the Rehearsal Chase rather than the Fighting Fifth.
However, over the weekend Henderson mooted the possibility of Shishkin returning to hurdles for the first time since his win in the 2020 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle as he seeks to get a run into the nine-year-old before the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26.
Shishkin did feature among the entries for the Grade 2 Trustatrader Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday for a period on Monday morning, but was removed from the race before entries closed at midday.
Instead, eight horses have been entered for the contest headed by last year’s Tingle Creek Chase winner Edwardstone. Banbridge, Fakir D’Oudairies and Janidil also feature among the entries for trainers Joseph O’Brien and Willie Mullins.
Fighting Fifth Hurdle entries
Benson Sandy Thomson
Constitution Hill Nicky Henderson
Goshen Gary Moore
Irish Point Gordon Elliott
Love Envoi Harry Fry
Not So Sleepy Hughie Morrison
Shishkin Nicky Henderson
You Wear It Well Jamie Snowden
Trustatrader Peterborough Chase entries
Al Dancer Sam Thomas
Banbridge Joseph O’Brien
Edwardstone Alan King
Fakir D’Oudairies Joseph O’Brien
First Flow Kim Bailey
Janidil Willie Mullins
Jetoile Ryan Potter
Solo Paul Nicholls
Published on 4 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 12:43, 4 December 2023
