Who were the big ante-post market movers for the Cheltenham Festival last week?

Find out this week's movers and shakers in the ante-post markets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival . . .

Race: Turners Novices’ Chase

Odds: 10-1 (from 16)

The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old bounced back from two disappointing defeats in the spring to bolt up in the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury on Friday, prompting several bookmakers to cut him for the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Ridden by Harry Cobden, the six-year-old, who completed a hat-trick when winning the Challow Novices' Hurdle at the track last December, finished six and a half lengths clear of Nickle Back in second to put those two defeats at Cheltenham and Aintree behind him.

The champion trainer will now have to sit down with connections and work out a plan for the four-time winner, with the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown at the beginning of February a possibility before Cheltenham.

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

Sky Bet: 11-4 Gaelic Warrior, 7 Inthepocket, 8 Facile Vega, 9 Hermes Allen, 12 Corbetts Cross, Letsbeclearaboutit, 14 American Mike, 16 Klassical Dream, 18 bar

Corbetts Cross (right) jumps the last with Three Card Brag (left) before winning the 2m5f beginners' chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann

Races: Turners Novices’ Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Odds: 8-1 (from 16) Turners, 10-1 (from 20) Brown Advisory

Corbetts Cross is 25-1 for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, but it was two festival Grade 1s over fences that he shortened for following success in a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

Trained by Emmet Mullins, the six-year-old was halved for both the Turners and Brown Advisory after he defeated last season's Albert Bartlett fifth Three Card Bag by three-quarters of a length.

It was a first victory over fences for the JP McManus-owned gelding, having finished third to Grangeclare West on his chase debut at Naas last month, and bigger and better races will be on his agenda as the season progresses.

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

William Hill: 5 Gaelic Warrior, 7 Corbetts Cross, 8 Stay Away Fay, 12 Fact To File, Grangeclare West, 14 Grey Dawning, Hermes Allen, Letsbeclearaboutit, 16 bar

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

Races: Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 10-1 (from 25) Supreme, 14-1 (from 20) Ballymore

Jack Kennedy partnered the Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox for only the second time at Fairyhouse on Saturday as the five-year-old extended his winning run to four in the 2m maiden hurdle.

The Walk In The Park gelding finished two and a half lengths clear of odds-on shot Ballyburn, who saw his unbeaten record come to an end.

The first and second are prominent in the Supreme and Ballymore market and could clash again at the Cheltenham Festival in the spring.

Elliott has not ruled out going up in trip with Firefox later in the season, saying: "We thought he needed two and a half miles, which is why we made the running. He could still go at that trip, but Jack said he has so much boot and is so laid back and relaxed that everything comes easily to him."

Supreme Novices' Hurdle (March 12)

Sky Bet: 6 A Dream To Share, 8 Jeriko Du Reponet, Mirazur West, 10 Firefox, 11 Willmount, 12 Ballyburn, 16 bar

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (March 13)

Paddy Power: 7 Ballyburn, 10 A Dream To Share, 12 Firefox, 14 Down Memory Lane, 16 Willmount, Predators Gold, Johnnywho, 18 bar

Races: Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 16-1 (from 40) Supreme, 16-1 (from 33), Ballymore

Elliott and Kennedy teamed up again on Sunday to strike in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse with Farren Glory, resulting in the six-year-old being shortened for the Supreme and Ballymore.

The son of Fame And Glory left it late but produced a powerful rally to overtake stablemate King Of Kingsfield and register a second successive victory having struck at Clonmel last month.

Afterwards Elliott floated the idea of coming to Britain with the winner before Cheltenham, saying: "Leopardstown might not be the track for him, so I wouldn’t be shocked if we travelled over for one of those Grade 1s, but nothing is set in stone."

Supreme Novices' Hurdle (March 12)

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (March 13)

Teahupoo and Jack Kennedy (right) outpoint Impaire Et Passe in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann

Race: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

Odds: 4-1 (from 6)

For a second successive year, the Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo defeated a hot favourite to win the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle, this time ending Impaire Et Passe's unbeaten record.

It was a second Grade 1 on the Fairyhouse card for Elliott and Kennedy, and the trainer is hopeful of an even better season for Teahupoo with all eyes on another tilt at the Stayers' Hurdle, in which he came third last season, possibly without another run.

"The plan is to go straight for the Stayers' Hurdle," Elliott said. "We might have knocked the edge off him at Gowran last year and, when you look at the competition in England, it looks like we might have the stronger hand."

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (March 14)

William Hill: 7-2 Teahupoo, 9-2 Theleme, 8 Gaelic Warrior, 14 Irish Point, West Balboa, 16 Corbetts Cross, Klassical Dream, Sire Du Berlais, 18 bar

Race: Unibet Champion Hurdle

Odds: 8-1 (from 11-2)

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old suffered a first career defeat to Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace, which saw his odds increase for the Champion Hurdle in March.

However, connections of Impaire Et Passe can take plenty of positives from his run given he jumped and travelled well and narrowly lost out to a horse who clearly stays further and runs well fresh.

Mullins will no doubt stick to his original plan with the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned gelding, with the Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle over two miles at Leopardstown a potential next option.

Champion Hurdle (March 12)

Race: Unibet Champion Hurdle

Odds: 1-2 (from 2-5)

Racing fans were disappointed not to see the best jumper in training make his seasonal return at Newcastle on Saturday, but Constitution Hill will run soon and has even shortened for the Champion Hurdle without having a race. That happened because of Impaire Et Passe – one of his potential challengers come March – finished second at Fairyhouse on Sunday, and bookmakers do not see any other outcome than Nicky Henderson's stable star retaining his crown at Cheltenham.

The rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle takes place at Sandown this Saturday, but Henderson has said he is not certain Constitution Hill will now run before the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

"Constitution Hill doesn't desperately need a run before the Christmas Hurdle," he said. "Is that more important than the Fighting Fifth? I don't know. The 17 days between those races is tight."

Unibet Champion Hurdle (March 12)

bet365: 2-5 Constitution Hill, 5 State Man, 7 Impaire Et Passe, 33 Lossiemouth, Marine Nationale, Vauban, 50 bar

