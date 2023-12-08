Constitution Hill crowned Horse of the Year at the ROA end-of-year awards

Unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill was crowned Horse of the Year at the Racehorse Owners Association Horseracing Awards ceremony on Thursday evening.

Trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by Michael Buckley, last season's Champion Hurdle winner has won all seven starts by a cumulative winning margin of 89 lengths.

The event, which was held at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, saw owners, trainers and key industry figures gather to celebrate the highlights of another memorable year of action on Britain’s racecourses.

Constitution Hill, who is on course to make his seasonal return in Saturday's rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown, also collected the Outstanding Hurdler Award.

Meanwhile, Shadwell Estate was crowned the ROA Owner of the Year after another successful 12 months on the track, which saw Mostahdaf, Hukum and Al Husn all win at the highest level for Sheikha Hissa, the head of the operation and daughter of its founder Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Charlie Liverton, ROA chief executive, said: "The ROA Awards continue to hold a special place in the hearts of the participants in British horseracing and the event was as exciting as ever. The winners ranged from horses owned by small syndicates to some of the world’s biggest owner-breeders and are voted for by the owners themselves.

"The sport is going through a period of change and challenge at the moment, but the enthusiasm in the room demonstrates that the passion for racing is as strong as ever."

List of ROA Awards winners

Outstanding All-Weather Horse Lord North

Outstanding Juvenile City Of Troy

Outstanding Sprinter Shaquille

Outstanding Miler Paddington

Outstanding Middle Distance Horse Auguste Rodin

Outstanding Stayer Trueshan

Outstanding Filly or Mare Highfield Princess

Flat Special Achievement Quinault

Outstanding Novice Hurdler Facile Vega

Outstanding Hurdler Constitution Hill

Outstanding Novice Chaser The Real Whacker

Outstanding Chaser Galopin Des Champs

Outstanding National Hunt Mare Honeysuckle

National Hunt Special Achievement Corach Rambler

ROA Owner of the Year Shadwell Estate Company Ltd

ROA Horse of the Year Constitution Hill

