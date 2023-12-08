Constitution Hill crowned Horse of the Year at the ROA end-of-year awards
Unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill was crowned Horse of the Year at the Racehorse Owners Association Horseracing Awards ceremony on Thursday evening.
Trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by Michael Buckley, last season's Champion Hurdle winner has won all seven starts by a cumulative winning margin of 89 lengths.
The event, which was held at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, saw owners, trainers and key industry figures gather to celebrate the highlights of another memorable year of action on Britain’s racecourses.
Constitution Hill, who is on course to make his seasonal return in Saturday's rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown, also collected the Outstanding Hurdler Award.
Meanwhile, Shadwell Estate was crowned the ROA Owner of the Year after another successful 12 months on the track, which saw Mostahdaf, Hukum and Al Husn all win at the highest level for Sheikha Hissa, the head of the operation and daughter of its founder Hamdan Al Maktoum.
Charlie Liverton, ROA chief executive, said: "The ROA Awards continue to hold a special place in the hearts of the participants in British horseracing and the event was as exciting as ever. The winners ranged from horses owned by small syndicates to some of the world’s biggest owner-breeders and are voted for by the owners themselves.
"The sport is going through a period of change and challenge at the moment, but the enthusiasm in the room demonstrates that the passion for racing is as strong as ever."
List of ROA Awards winners
Outstanding All-Weather Horse Lord North
Outstanding Juvenile City Of Troy
Outstanding Sprinter Shaquille
Outstanding Miler Paddington
Outstanding Middle Distance Horse Auguste Rodin
Outstanding Stayer Trueshan
Outstanding Filly or Mare Highfield Princess
Flat Special Achievement Quinault
Outstanding Novice Hurdler Facile Vega
Outstanding Hurdler Constitution Hill
Outstanding Novice Chaser The Real Whacker
Outstanding Chaser Galopin Des Champs
Outstanding National Hunt Mare Honeysuckle
National Hunt Special Achievement Corach Rambler
ROA Owner of the Year Shadwell Estate Company Ltd
ROA Horse of the Year Constitution Hill
