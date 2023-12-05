'In all probability he's going to run' - Constitution Hill remains on course for Fighting Fifth despite market drift

Nicky Henderson reported Constitution Hill is "more and more likely" to make his seasonal return in Saturday's rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown despite a significant market drift for the Grade 1 on Tuesday.

The brilliant six-year-old was one of eight horses entered at Monday's five-day stage, but was pushed out to evens (from 1-3) with Paddy Power and Betfair for the £80,000 contest before quickly being cut back to 30-100.

However, the Seven Barrows trainer explained his seven-time winner is doing well after an overnight stay at Doncaster on Friday due to Newcastle's Fighting Fifth card being cancelled, and he is on course to feature this weekend.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Henderson said: "In all probability he's going to run, but there's nothing to add or subtract from what I said Monday – he's in great form."

Owned by Michael Buckley, Constitution Hill has not run since landing a sixth consecutive Grade 1 in the Aintree Hurdle in April, but he could line up against stablemate Shishkin at Sandown this weekend.

Henderson added that he will be on weather watch over the next few days to ensure they get the best possible ground for Constitution Hill.

He said: "I'm just keeping an eye on the weather and hoping that it doesn't go shocking on us. He's getting more and more likely to run."

Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.15 Saturday, Sandown)

Paddy Power: 30-100 Constitution Hill, 6-4 Love Envoi, 9-4 You Wear It Well, 6 Irish Point, Shishkin, 10 Goshen, 25 Not So Sleepy, 100 Benson

