Confirmed runners and riders for the Nunthorpe at York on Friday

Asfoora and Big Evs remain on track for the Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe Stakes at York after they featured among 14 declarations for the Group 1 sprint on Friday.

It will be the third clash between the speedsters. Asfoora, who is trained by Australian-based Henry Dwyer, triumphed in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot but was beaten a head by Big Evs on their most recent outing in the King George at Glorious Goodwood.

There is new opposition in the form of Bradsell , who has not been seen on a racecourse in Britain since finishing third behind Live In The Dream in this race last season. He enjoyed success in his warm-up for this race when winning a Listed race at Deauville.

Last year's surprise winner Live In The Dream returns, while Believing , who was behind Asfoora and Big Evs at Ascot and Goodwood, takes them on again.

The locally trained Regional has yet to win this season but has shown a high level of form, including when a length behind Asfoora in the King Charles III. He was fifth in this race last season before going on to win the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Two-time course and distance winner Starlust and Frost At Dawn are two more three-year-old runners in the field, while Ponntos represents the Czech-based Miroslav Nieslanik.

The line-up is completed by Washington Heights, Azure Blue, Makarova, So Majestic and Clarendon House. Vadream was the only runner withdrawn at the declaration stage.

All nine runners, including Vauban and Point Lonsdale, stood their ground in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25 ).

The Strikin Viking is among ten runners in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00 ).

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes

Bradsell Hollie Doyle

Clarendon House PJ McDonald

Live In The Dream Sean Kirrane

Ponntos Mickael Barzalona

Regional Callum Rodriguez

Washington Heights Tom Eaves

Big Evs Tom Marquand

Starlust Rossa Ryan

Asfoora Oisin Murphy

Azure Blue Paul Mulrennan

Believing Ryan Moore

Makarova Hector Crouch

So Majestic Joe Fanning

Frost At Dawn Jim Crowley

Read these next:

'I'm siding with two big Juddmonte outsiders' - Maddy Playle answers the burning questions for day one of the Ebor festival

Myth or legend? Juddmonte International favourite City Of Troy afforded star billing on an outstanding opening day at York

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.