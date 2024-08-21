'I'm siding with two big Juddmonte outsiders' - Maddy Playle answers the burning questions for day one of the Ebor festival

What’s the big story?

It's the opening day of the Ebor festival and the feature Juddmonte International (3.35 ) is race of the season material. Ballydoyle's latest behemoth City Of Troy faces an almighty challenge to uphold his reputation after wins in the Derby and Eclipse.

Ranged against him are Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly , French virtuoso Calandagan , course specialist Alflaila , Japanese star Durezza and King George runner-up Bluestocking .

As champion juvenile and a Classic winner, as well as being by US Triple Crown hero Justify, City Of Troy is already a valuable commodity for Coolmore. Victory here would cement his prospects as potential heir to the throne of Galileo and set him up for some exciting autumn targets.

Who is going to win it?

Such is the strength of the field, City Of Troy drifted to odds-against on Tuesday. However, on official ratings he still comes out on top as he's highest on 124.

I'm taking Durezza and Docklands against the field. Japan's St Leger winner has top-class form in the book, is one of the few pace angles in the race and stays much further than this. The mile form of the unexposed Docklands just keeps looking better and he shapes as if the step up to ten and a half furlongs is well worth a try.

Durezza 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Tomohito Ozeki

Docklands 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

Which juvenile will emerge from the Acomb with their reputation intact?

The impressive debuts of Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter saw them skyrocket to the top of next year’s Classic lists. This will be an informative clash of potentially top-class colts from the superpowers Godolphin and Coolmore.

However, there are others of interest in the race including Yaroogh , who beat the decent Seagulls Eleven when an eyecatching winner two starts ago and would have gained valuable experience with a smooth victory at Kempton a fortnight ago.

Will Aidan O’Brien strengthen his St Leger hand?

Seemingly only King's Gambit, who is having his first try at a mile and a half, stands in the way of an O'Brien win in the Great Voltigeur (3.00) .

The trainer is responsible for nine of the 15 remaining in the St Leger, with his two Voltigeur runners Los Angeles and Illinois atop the market already. Los Angeles could pay a handsome tribute to City Of Troy here, having finished third to his stablemate in the Derby before winning the Irish equivalent, while Illinois did little to harm his claims when second in the Grand Prix de Paris last time.

Anything else to note?

There are competitive fields wherever you look. The sprint handicap (1.50 ) to open the card could see a Pattern-class type emerge, while old boys Jordan Electrics and course specialist Copper Knight will be doing their best to uphold their impressive records. Gordon Elliott and Jamie Spencer are an interesting combination with Samui in the staying handicap (4.10 ).

Today’s ITV racing schedule

1.50 York: Symphony Group Handicap, 5½f

2.25 York: Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3), 7f

3.00 York: Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

3.35 York: Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1), 1m2½f

4.10 York: Sky Bet Stayers Handicap, 2m½f

