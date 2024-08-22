Confirmed runners and riders for the £500,000 Ebor handicap at York on Saturday

Relentless Voyager tops the maximum field of 20 runners for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor with leading fancies Queenstown, Epic Poet and Magical Zoe all declared on Thursday.

Forza Orta got the final place in the field. The 12-1 shot Harbour Wind and 25-1 chances Lot Of Joy, Shadow Dance and Night Sparkle were not confirmed.

The David O'Meara-trained Epic Poet has shaped well in big handicaps, finishing second at Royal Ascot before an eyecatching fifth in the John Smith's Cup at York over a shorter trip.

It has been 23 years since Aidan O'Brien last landed the Ebor and he runs a fascinating contender in Queenstown. The four-year-old was just a length behind leading stayer and stablemate Kyprios in a Group 3 on his last start in May. It is also his handicap debut, while O'Brien advertised his stable's form with a Group-race treble on Wednesday, including with City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International.

Magical Zoe was third at Group level last month and the Henry de Bromhead-trained runner, who has placed twice over hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival, will be ridden by Billy Lee.

Hipop De Loire represents last year's winning trainer Willie Mullins and has an interesting profile, having joined the yard from Poland-based Marlena Stanislawska. He was second at Galway over hurdles on his first start for new connections but was placed at Listed level in Germany on the Flat.

Other leading contenders include Shadwell's Naqeeb and Burdett Road, one of last season's star juvenile hurdlers. Topweight Relentless Voyager is joined by Fairbanks from the Andrew Balding stable.

Elsewhere, Audience and Kinross were declared for the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00), while topweight and ante-post favourite Align The Stars was not among the final field for the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (2.25).

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap

Relentless Voyager Oisin Murphy

Queenstown James Doyle

Wise Eagle Ben Robinson

Naqeeb Jim Crowley

Crystal Delight Tom Marquand

Yashin Oisin Orr

Hipop de Loire Colin Keane

Magical Zoe Billy Lee

Onesmoothoperator Connor Beasley

Burdett Road Silvestre de Sousa

Ziggy Richard Kingscote

Fairbanks David Probert

Epic Poet Daniel Tudhope

Sea King Luke Morris

Alfred Boucher Sean Levey

Not So Sleepy TBC

My Mate Mozzie Gary Carroll

Chillingham Callum Rodriguez

Kihavah PJ McDonald

Iron Lion Rossa Ryan

Oneforthegutter Joe Fanning

Forza Orta Cam Hardie

