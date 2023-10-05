Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Frankie Dettori and Inspiral face eight rivals in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes on Saturday (3.15 ) as the jockey attempts to secure his 500th win at Newmarket.

The soon-to-retire rider, who celebrated his 499th Newmarket victory last Friday when winning aboard Coppice in the Listed Rosemary Stakes, will partner odds-on Inspiral for the 11th time in his career as the pair chase a seventh career success together. Dettori is also attempting to register his first victory in the race since 1992.

The four-year-old daughter of Frankel was last seen in August when winning the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville – a fourth top-level triumph under Dettori – for a second consecutive season, having failed to beat a rival when last of five in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

The world-famous jockey could achieve the landmark feat in the preceding 1m4f fillies' handicap (2.40 ), in which he is set to ride the William Haggas-trained Queen Emma.

Among Inspiral's main threats for Saturday's big mile event is the French-trained Mqse De Sevigne .

Trained by Andre Fabre, the daughter of Siyouni holds strong form, having landed back-to-back Group 1 victories in the Prix Rothschild and Prix Jean Romanet in the summer.

Richard Hannon last won this race in 2019 with Billesdon Brook and is back for another crack as Heredia takes her chance. The Dark Angel filly got off the mark at Group level on her last start, denying Queen For You in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

Aidan O'Brien is another top trainer with a good record in this contest, having won the race in 2016 and 2017, and he will saddle Breeders' Cup winner Meditate , who was last seen finishing fourth in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

As well as Inspiral, John and Thady Gosden will be represented by last week's course winner Coppice , while dual Group 3 heroine Random Harvest was declared for Ed Walker.

Roman Mist , who finished behind the Walker-trained mare at Ascot in July, landed a Group 3 contest in Germany last month and will represent Archie Watson. Four-time winner Goldana , trained by Joseph O'Brien, completes the field.

William Hill: Evens Inspiral, 3 Mqse De Sevigne, 8 Meditate, 10 Heredia, 14 Coppice, 16 Goldana, Random Harvest, 25 Roman Mist

Sun Chariot Stakes betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Mqse De Sevigne

2 Inspiral

3 Heredia

Andre Fabre suffered a frustrating Arc meeting but he can pick up some Group 1 consolation with Mqse De Sevigne.

She had developed a frustrating habit of finishing second but she got back to winning ways over this trip at Deauville in July and added a second Group 1 in the Prix Jean Romanet three weeks later. That form is just behind the standard set by Inspiral but she is still improving and looks overpriced to me.

The supplemented Heredia is another each-way option.

