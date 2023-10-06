'I'm not tipping her at odds-on' - why this horse can win the 2023 Sun Chariot Stakes on Saturday plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15) takes centre stage at Newmarket on Saturday, but who will win the mile Group 1? Our top tipsters have had their say on the day's big race.

Forecast odds: 10-11f

By David Jennings

It's boring, but it's hard to envisage anything other than an easy Inspiral victory. Yes, I know she has been beaten at 1-7 and 11-10 in the past, but she has won six of her eight starts when she has been sent off at 2-1 or shorter. She is not the ultimate dodgepot or anything close to it.

She is the most talented filly in the race who has her ground and comes into the contest off the back of the second-best display of her entire career in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville. She has had a nice 55-day break since that, too. I feel a lot needs to go wrong for her not to get the right result.

Inspiral 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Forecast odds: 7-2

By Stuart Redding

Mqse De Sevigne (near side): landed the Group 1 in the Prix Jean Romanet in August Credit: Â© APRH / Nelson Simon

Andre Fabre suffered a frustrating Arc meeting but he can pick up some Group 1 consolation with Mqse De Sevigne.

She had developed a frustrating habit of finishing second but she got back to winning ways over this trip at Deauville in July and added a second Group 1 in the Prix Jean Romanet three weeks later. That form is just behind the standard set by Inspiral but she is still improving and looks overpriced to me.

The supplemented Heredia is another each-way option.

Mqse De Sevigne 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Alexis Pouchin Tnr: A Fabre

Forecast odds: 9-1

By Robbie Wilders

Sun Chariot favourite Inspiral has been beaten at short prices on multiple occasions in her career and cannot be said to be improving, while Mqse De Sevigne won't get her ground.

This could be ripe for an upset and the progressive Heredia gets my vote.

Heredia's recent Atalanta Stakes strike at Sandown, when she was poorly positioned in a race that was slowly run, was given a nice boost last week.

The three she comfortably beat filled three of the first four places in the Rosemary Stakes. Having begun her season at a sprinting distance, Heredia is looking like a true miler nowadays, and her connections can be rewarded for forking out a substantial supplementary fee.

Heredia 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Heredia: can she land the Sun Chariot Stakes? Credit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

Forecast odds: 9-1

By James Hill

I'm not tipping Inspiral at odds-on. She should win, but has had enough blowouts during her career to suggest it's worth seeking an alternative.

The Andre Fabre-trained Mqse De Sevigne is the obvious one, but most of her form this term has been over a mile and a quarter on soft ground. Meditate has shown little this year, so with Just Beautiful not declared I'll side with Heredia.

This is a big step up in class for Richard Hannon's filly, but I was impressed with her performance when landing a Group 3 at Sandown last time and she's always had the potential to be a proper Pattern-race horse. Whether she truly cuts it at the top level we shall see.

Heredia 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

How to claim your Sun Chariot Stakes free bets

Get £40 in 2023 Sun Chariot Stakes free bets from Paddy Power this week

2023 Sun Chariot Stakes: 1-2-3 predictions

David Jennings

1 Inspiral

2 Mqse De Sevigne

3 Meditate

Stuart Redding

1 Mqse De Sevigne

2 Inspiral

3 Heredia

James Hill

1 Heredia

2 Inspiral

3 Mqse De Sevigne

Robbie Wilders

1 Heredia

2 Inspiral

3 Mqse De Sevigne

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for the 2023 Sun Chariot Stakes

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for this year's Sun Chariot Stakes.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big race. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer for this year's Sun Chariot Stakes: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Sun Chariot Stakes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the key contenders

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.