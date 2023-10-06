2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15) takes centre stage at Newmarket on Saturday afternoon, but who will come out on top in the Group 1 clash? Get the lowdown on the top contenders, including their trainers and jockeys plus big-race odds, in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.

2023 Sun Chariot Stakes: the full list of horses for Newmarket

1 Goldana

Four-year-old who was formerly trained in Germany; won the Group 3 Gladness Stakes at the Curragh (7f, heavy) in April on her stable and seasonal debut; some respectable efforts in defeat in Group races since but she's likely to come up short once more in this hot race.

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 25-1

Draw: 1

2 Heredia

Comfortably won a Listed race at Haydock (1m, good to soft) in August and she followed up in the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown (1m, good) last month; she has something to find with the two main form players but things have clearly clicked for this four-year-old, who was supplemented for this race at a cost of £20,000, and she can give another good account.

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Forecast odds: 9-1

Draw: 8

3 Inspiral

She's not ultra-reliable and hasn't been at her very best on three of her last six starts; however, she's won four 1m Group 1s (good to soft/good to firm; including over course and distance), the most recent the Prix Jacques le Marois in August on her latest start, and she holds leading claims if at the top of her game.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 10-11f

Draw: 3

4 Mqse De Sevigne

Four-year-old who has shown improved form to win Group 1 races at Deauville the last twice, namely the Prix Rothschild (1m, soft) in July and the Prix Jean Romanet (1m2f, very soft) in August; also effective on good ground (unraced on faster); her latest performance reads very well and she's entitled to considerable respect for her top French trainer who won this in 2015.

Trainer: Andre Fabre

Jockey: Alexis Pouchin

Forecast odds: 7-2

Draw: 7

5 Random Harvest

Others have stronger form than this five-year-old, who was below par in the Group 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood (soft) last time; however, she's had a fine season and made all in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot (1m, good to soft) two starts ago; also effective on good/good to firm; this course often favours prominent-racers and it will be no surprise to see a bold bid.

Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Forecast odds: 16-1

Draw: 2

6 Roman Mist

Prominent-racer who was a Listed winner at Goodwood (1m, heavy) in May and landed a Group 3 in Germany (7f, good) a fortnight ago; however, there's a firm suspicion this five-year-old will be up against it in this Group 1 contest.

Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 33-1

Draw: 5

7 Coppice

Won the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot (1m, good to firm) in June and, after defeats in two Group races (albeit had excuse on second occasion), she won a Listed race over this course and distance (good to firm) last Friday; this lightly raced three-year-old is in top hands and could evolve into a Group/Grade 1 winner at some point, but she needs a sizeable leap forward if she's to prevail here.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 10-1

Draw: 4

8 Meditate

One of the top two-year-old fillies last year, winning the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m, firm) last November; runner-up in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May (1m, good) and respectable fourth in the Group 1 Matron Stakes at Leopardstown (1m, good) last time; could run into a place but she'll find it tough to beat Inspiral and Mqse De Sevigne if they are at their best.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 15-2

Draw: 6

Inspiral 15:15 Newmarket

