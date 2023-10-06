2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15) takes centre stage at Newmarket on Saturday afternoon, but who will come out on top in the Group 1 clash? Get the lowdown on the top contenders, including their trainers and jockeys plus big-race odds, in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.
2023 Sun Chariot Stakes: the full list of horses for Newmarket
1 Goldana
Four-year-old who was formerly trained in Germany; won the Group 3 Gladness Stakes at the Curragh (7f, heavy) in April on her stable and seasonal debut; some respectable efforts in defeat in Group races since but she's likely to come up short once more in this hot race.
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 1
2 Heredia
Comfortably won a Listed race at Haydock (1m, good to soft) in August and she followed up in the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown (1m, good) last month; she has something to find with the two main form players but things have clearly clicked for this four-year-old, who was supplemented for this race at a cost of £20,000, and she can give another good account.
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Sean Levey
Forecast odds: 9-1
Draw: 8
3 Inspiral
She's not ultra-reliable and hasn't been at her very best on three of her last six starts; however, she's won four 1m Group 1s (good to soft/good to firm; including over course and distance), the most recent the Prix Jacques le Marois in August on her latest start, and she holds leading claims if at the top of her game.
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 10-11f
Draw: 3
4 Mqse De Sevigne
Four-year-old who has shown improved form to win Group 1 races at Deauville the last twice, namely the Prix Rothschild (1m, soft) in July and the Prix Jean Romanet (1m2f, very soft) in August; also effective on good ground (unraced on faster); her latest performance reads very well and she's entitled to considerable respect for her top French trainer who won this in 2015.
Trainer: Andre Fabre
Jockey: Alexis Pouchin
Forecast odds: 7-2
Draw: 7
5 Random Harvest
Others have stronger form than this five-year-old, who was below par in the Group 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood (soft) last time; however, she's had a fine season and made all in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot (1m, good to soft) two starts ago; also effective on good/good to firm; this course often favours prominent-racers and it will be no surprise to see a bold bid.
Trainer: Ed Walker
Jockey: Saffie Osborne
Forecast odds: 16-1
Draw: 2
6 Roman Mist
Prominent-racer who was a Listed winner at Goodwood (1m, heavy) in May and landed a Group 3 in Germany (7f, good) a fortnight ago; however, there's a firm suspicion this five-year-old will be up against it in this Group 1 contest.
Trainer: Archie Watson
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 5
7 Coppice
Won the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot (1m, good to firm) in June and, after defeats in two Group races (albeit had excuse on second occasion), she won a Listed race over this course and distance (good to firm) last Friday; this lightly raced three-year-old is in top hands and could evolve into a Group/Grade 1 winner at some point, but she needs a sizeable leap forward if she's to prevail here.
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 10-1
Draw: 4
8 Meditate
One of the top two-year-old fillies last year, winning the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m, firm) last November; runner-up in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May (1m, good) and respectable fourth in the Group 1 Matron Stakes at Leopardstown (1m, good) last time; could run into a place but she'll find it tough to beat Inspiral and Mqse De Sevigne if they are at their best.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 15-2
Draw: 6
Verdict: our top Sun Chariot Stakes betting tip
By Ben Hutton
The profile of Inspiral isn't blemish-free but she won the Prix Jacques le Marois in good style at Deauville in August on her latest start and is taken to post her fifth Group 1 victory. The French challenger Mqse De Sevigne is the big danger on the back of her two Group 1 wins at Deauville. If there's to be a shock it may come from Random Harvest on a track that often favours front-runners, with the improved Heredia another who could run well.
York boss warns of 'huge pressure' on racecourses as reality bites on the true cost to racing of affordability checks
Mostahdaf shakes up Champion Stakes market after John Gosden reveals he is 'looking towards' Ascot
Punter wins wife and daughter a dream trip to the Breeders' Cup - all thanks to the Racing Post app
Training dreams remain derailed for Lichfield-based Ed McMahon despite scrapping of HS2's northern section
Kia Joorabchian pulls plug on cryptocurrency ownership initiative to focus on new online gaming project
