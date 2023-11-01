'We think he's a little bit special' - has Constitution Hill's point-to-point trainer found another star?

Warren Ewing started superstar hurdler Constitution Hill in point-to-points and thinks he may have unearthed another top prospect.

There was nothing to suggest Saint Kristobal had star potential when he made his debut at Lisronagh in February.

The four-year-old French-bred gelding tracked the leaders early on but weakened from six fences out and was swiftly pulled up.

However, back in action at Tattersalls on Sunday, Saint Kristobal proved a different proposition, staying on best having been joined before the last to beat Jim The Wolf by two and a half lengths under Dara McGill.

Saint Kristobal was sent off an 8-1 shot but that does not reflect Ewing’s belief in the horse’s ability.

Ewing, who paid £21,000 for Saint Kristobal last year, said: “We told everyone about him; we think he’s a little bit special.

“Dara said he was very green in front. Every time they came to him he was locking on. He's very babyish but there’s a big engine there and he’ll go to the sales.”

Brain Power: another horse who was in the care of Warren Ewing in his early career

Ewing teamed up with former top jump jockey Barry Geraghty to buy Constitution Hill as a foal for £16,500 in November 2017.

Constitution Hill was beaten a head by Anyharminasking on his sole point-to-point run at Tipperary in April 2021 and was bought by owner Michael Buckley for £120,000 at the Goffs UK Spring sale the following month.

Ewing bought Brain Power as a store, who went on to join Buckley and Henderson, while more recently, he paid €47,000 for Better Days Ahead as a three-year-old and sold him to Bective Stud and Gordon Elliott for £350,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival sale last year.

The son of Milan won a Fairyhouse bumper on his second rules start but was never involved when 16th under Jamie Codd in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

