Bravemansgame given green light to return in Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday

Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame will make his reappearance in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

The prospect of soft ground and an uncertain long-term forecast leading up to the Betfair Chase, his initial intended first target of the season, at Haydock on November 25 has led to Paul Nicholls deciding to run last year’s winner in the Grade 2 event.

Bravemansgame's stablemate Pic D’Orhy , who is entered in the Charlie Hall, will be aimed at the 1965 Chase at Ascot on November 25.

The Bryan Drew-owned Bravemansgame was an impressive three-and-a-half-length winner of the Charlie Hall Chase on his return last season in a five-runner field that featured Ahoy Senor, who could reoppose.

Bravemansgame went on to win the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on his next start in December before finishing a seven-length second to Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Festival showpiece in March.

Connections of Bravemansgame celebrate after last year's Charlie Hall Chase Credit: Steve Davies

He finished third on his final run in the Punchestown Gold Cup the following month – a race won by 20-1 shot Fastorslow.

The going is soft, good to soft in places at Wetherby, and with 15mm of rain forecast on Thursday, the ground will be on the slow side.

Pic D’Orhy, owned by Johnny de la Hey, enjoyed a top-level breakthrough in the Marsh Chase at Aintree in April and will bid to replicate Cyrname, who won the 1965 Chase for the same connections in 2019.

Bravemansgame is the 12-1 third favourite for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, while Pic D’Orhy is 25-1 for the same race and a best-priced 33-1 with Sky Bet to win the Ryanair Chase.

Read this next:

Galopin Des Champs, Allaho and Bravemansgame in Kempton mix as entries revealed for King George and Betfair Chase

'I hope to win the Gold Cup with him' - Bravemansgame owner seeking Cheltenham revenge as seasonal reappearance nears

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here.