Willie Mullins staying chaser cut to 6-1 favourite from 10 for £200,000 Scottish National with race sponsors Coral

Macdermott has shot to the head of the market for the Coral Scottish Grand National with the race sponsors after Willie Mullins stated his intent to go for the British jumps trainers' title following his successful raid on Aintree.

I Am Maximus's triumph in Saturday's Grand National promoted Mullins to the lead in the championship race ahead of Dan Skelton and 14-time winner Paul Nicholls, and the County Carlow trainer could be primed to pick up another valuable prize with Macdermott, who was cut to 6-1 favourite (from 10) to land the £200,000 contest at Ayr on Saturday.

A winner at Fairyhouse two weeks ago, Macdermott is one of ten entries for Mullins and would be bidding to give the trainer a maiden success in the 4m handicap chase and secure him his first British trainers' title, for which he was shorted to odds-on after Saturday's big-race victory.

Coral's David Stevens said: "After the success of I Am Maximus, punters are now backing Willie Mullins to make it a Grand National double with victory at Ayr, and Macdermott is a significant market mover for the race, his odds tumbling to 6-1 clear favouritism from 10-1, while the man himself is now 1-2 to land a first British trainers' title."

Victories in Aintree Grade 1s with Impaire Et Passe, Il Etait Temps, Mystical Power and Dancing City helped move Mullins' British prize-money tally on to £2,874,693, a lead of just over £52,000 from Skelton and £139,000 ahead of Nicholls.

His Grand National success built on a lucrative Cheltenham Festival last month which helped him amass his best-ever monthly winnings in Britain of £1.6 million, headlined by Galopin Des Champs' second victory in the Gold Cup.

Mullins could also saddle up to five runners in the £100,000 Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle and has 13 entered in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on April 27, led by Irish Grand National seventh Nick Rockett .

Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase, April 20

Coral: 6 Macdermott, 8 Anglers Crag, 10 Git Maker, Sail Away, 12 Beauport, Famous Bridge, Inis Oirr, 14 Autonomous Cloud, Elvis Mail, Stay Away Fay, 16 Flower Of Scotland, Major Dundee, My Silver Lining, Sine Nomine, Spanish Harlem, Twoshotsoftequila, We'llhavewan, 20 bar

