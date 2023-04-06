Cameron Noble suffers fractured hip just two days into new Flat season

Flat jockey Cameron Noble is ruing his luck after breaking his hip in a fall on the Newmarket gallops on Monday morning, just two days into the new turf season.

Riding a two-year-old for his boss Roger Varian, Noble was fired over the horse’s head into the ground where his hip hit concrete. He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where the fracture was discovered.

The injury could not have come at a worse time, with the Flat season only just underway. As well as the usual support from Varian, Noble's new connection with the Ismail Mohammed team also yielded a victory on Never Just A Dream in a fast track qualifier at Newcastle last October.

Speaking from hospital, Noble said: “I’ve fractured my hip and I’m waiting on going into surgery. It’s very frustrating, coming in the first week of the season. You couldn’t have written it.”

“I was supposed to have it operated on yesterday but I got pushed back by emergency cases coming in. I’m supposed to be getting fitted with a plate or a large screw. If it looks any different when the get into it, they’re going to put three screws in I’m told. It should be a pretty simple procedure as they say it’s a clean break. “

Discussing the circumstances of his fall, he said: “I was on a two-year-old which was a bit fresh and I was fired straight over the horse’s head. My body hit the dirt but my hip hit concrete which was pretty painful."

“I had a good year last year, Roger gave me plenty of rides and I’d made a good connection with Ismail Mohammed. Roger’s horses are getting ready for the season and I’d only ridden work for Ismail last Friday.”

As for a possible return date, he added: “At the moment it’s looking like I could be out for three months. Hopefully, with the help of the Injured Jockeys Fund facilities at Peter O’Sullevan House I can get back sooner.”

