Big Mojo 'improving all the time' and given Middle Park option later in season as juvenile Group 1 entries are revealed

The exciting Molecomb Stakes winner Big Mojo is among 34 entries for next month's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, in which he could face the Coventry scorer Rashabar .

Big Mojo landed one of the season's most hotly contested juvenile races at Glorious Goodwood on just his second start and will take another step towards Group 1 ambitions in the Gimcrack Stakes at York next week.

His trainer Mick Appleby said the colt "could end up being just as good" as his illustrious stablemate Big Evs, who also carries the red and blue silks of RP Racing Ltd, and expects him to cope well with the step up to six furlongs.

"I think he should be fine at six furlongs, there's no reason why not," said Appleby. "The Molecomb was a hot race, and York's a pretty easy six so it should be fine for him."

Big Mojo: good-looking colt could clash with Rashabar at Newmarket later this season Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Rutland trainer believes Big Mojo's future lies beyond his juvenile campaign and he added: "He's improving all the time at home and we think he'll be a good three-year-old."

Among the 33 other entries for the Group 1 at Newmarket on September 28 are Prix Robert Papin winner Arabie and eight from Aidan O'Brien's stable, including Saturday's Phoenix Stakes runner-up Whistlejacket.

Of the other major juvenile contests, 62 fillies were entered in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes on September 27, including the runaway Chesham winner Bedtime Story and Duchess of Cambridge scorer Arabian Dusk, while Curragh scorer Delacroix, impressive Sandown winner Ruling Court and early Derby favourite The Lion In Winter are entered in the Royal Lodge the following day and the Dewhurst on October 12.

Classy Ballydoyle fillies Bedtime Story, Fairy Godmother, Lake Victoria, Dreamy and Heavens Gate have the option of the Fillies' Mile on October 11, for which there were 49 entries, while there were 33 entries for the Cheveley Park Stakes on September 28.

