Ex-Milton Harris horses set to run this weekend for new trainers after BHA relaxes rules

The BHA has temporarily relaxed rules on horses moving stables to enable owners who had horses in training with Milton Harris to have runners at the weekend following the trainer’s suspension last Saturday.

Horses are usually required to be in a licensed yard for 14 days before being able to run, but horses formerly stabled with Harris have appeared among the entries for races at Cheltenham and Fontwell on Saturday and Sunday.

Balboa , who was prevented from running at Ludlow last week by the BHA, has been switched to champion trainer Paul Nicholls and entered in the Grade 2 JCB Triumph Trial at Cheltenham on Saturday.

However, Walks Like The Man , who holds two entries at Cheltenham on Sunday, and Sixfiveseven , who is entered to run at Fontwell the same day, have initially appeared with Harris still listed as the trainer. This will change before the horses line up, according to the BHA.

A BHA spokesman said on Tuesday: “In order to ensure owners are not punished as a result of this situation, the BHA has suspended the 14-day rule until the close of business today.

“Owners have been able to transfer horses to another stable and enter them in races immediately without having to wait for 14 days. A number of owners have taken advantage of this.”

Last Thursday, two horses trained by Harris were blocked from running by the BHA, with the regulator suspending the trainer’s licence the following day pending a licensing committee hearing in January.

In a statement released on Saturday, a BHA spokesman said the suspension imposed on Harris was the “result of a breach of the conditions on his licence and related matters”.

Harris is in his second stint training having re-entered the sport in 2018. Since his return, he has enjoyed notable success, including claiming a first Grade 1 win with Knight Salute. On the BHA website, he is listed as having 51 horses in training.

Read more:

Milton Harris has licence suspended by BHA and faces disciplinary hearing

BHA 'liaising' with Milton Harris as mystery surrounds withdrawal of two runners at Ludlow

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.