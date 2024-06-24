'It’s chipping away at the profile and the standing of racing in the UK and somebody ought to at least give the impression they care'

Cornelius Lysaght succeeded Peter Bromley as BBC Radio's racing correspondent in 2001 and left the corporation in 2020 when management elected not to continue the role, instead giving more editorial responsibility to commentator John Hunt.

Here he gives his reaction to the announcement that the Today programme on Radio 4, which has a daily audience of 5.7 million people, will no longer carry daily racing tips at the end of its sports bulletins .

The first thing to say is it’s not the end of the world. But these tips provided a great window into the nation’s consciousness, three times every morning on Monday to Friday and twice on a Saturday.