- More
'It’s chipping away at the profile and the standing of racing in the UK and somebody ought to at least give the impression they care'
Cornelius Lysaght succeeded Peter Bromley as BBC Radio's racing correspondent in 2001 and left the corporation in 2020 when management elected not to continue the role, instead giving more editorial responsibility to commentator John Hunt.
Here he gives his reaction to the announcement that the Today programme on Radio 4, which has a daily audience of 5.7 million people, will no longer carry daily racing tips at the end of its sports bulletins.
The first thing to say is it’s not the end of the world. But these tips provided a great window into the nation’s consciousness, three times every morning on Monday to Friday and twice on a Saturday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inComment
Last updated
- Comment: It is all change at the Jockey Club and its next chief executive will have to hit the ground running
- Unsavoury shunning of Callum Shepherd makes no sense whatsoever, he deserved his shot at Derby glory
- The whole shape of the Irish Flat season is being defined by one man only - and even his main targets lie elsewhere
- Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
- Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments
- Comment: It is all change at the Jockey Club and its next chief executive will have to hit the ground running
- Unsavoury shunning of Callum Shepherd makes no sense whatsoever, he deserved his shot at Derby glory
- The whole shape of the Irish Flat season is being defined by one man only - and even his main targets lie elsewhere
- Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
- Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments