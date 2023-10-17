Autism In Racing joins forces with National Autistic Society to boost chances of working in the sport

Autism In Racing has launched a partnership with the National Autistic Society to help autistic people find jobs across racing.

Founded by racing broadcaster Bobby Beevers in 2021, Autism In Racing has had widespread support from the sport, which has staged a number of autism-friendly racedays at tracks across Britain.

Autism In Racing has now teamed up with the National Autistic Society, which is funded by the Bloomfield Trust, and its Autism at Work programme to encourage autistic people to work in racing.

According to figures released by the Office for National Statistics last year, only 29 per cent of autistic people are in employment, but Beevers is determined Autism In Racing helps as many individuals who want to work in the sport as it can.

"From the start I was very keen on employment of autistic individuals across the racing industry," he said. "That could be anything, whether you want to be a jockey, work in a yard or do marketing for a racecourse. There are so many roles and we're joining forces to get autistic people into racing. I'd love to get as many autistic individuals who want to work in our sport doing so and I'll do all my best to make that happen."

He added: "To team up with the National Autistic Society is absolutely brilliant and I can't thank them enough for being so supportive. Working with them, we can achieve the dream of helping autistic people work in racing."

The initiative includes webinars and training for organisations, and mentors to support autistic people who go on to work in racing for six months.

Christine Flintoft-Smith, head of autism accreditation and projects at the National Autistic Society, said: "We're pleased to be progressing our relationship with the Autism In Racing team and supporting them to increase employment opportunities within the racing world."

Beevers also paid tribute to how the sport has embraced Autism In Racing and hopes its latest partnership can help it grow further next year.

"The amount of support I got when I got diagnosed was brilliant," he said. "I was worried it would be held against me, people would see me differently and work would dry up, but it's been phenomenal.

"We've done so well in a short space of time and I'm so excited for 2024. We've got more big announcements in the pipeline which I can't wait to share. The response we've got in raising that awareness across the industry is amazing."

