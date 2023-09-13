Auguste Rodin and Tahiyra the big movers in Cartier rankings after frenzied weekend of action in Ireland

Leading three-year-olds Auguste Rodin and Tahiyra swept into contention for the Cartier Horse of the Year title after delivering authoritative Group 1 victories at last week's Irish Champions Festival.
The Classic winners each claimed their fourth victories at the top level at Ireland's two-day event, with dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin landing the Irish Champion Stakes and Tahiyra following up her Royal Ascot success with victory in the Matron Stakes.
While Paddington still heads the standings for Cartier Horse of the Year on 172 points, the success promoted the two winners past Mostahdaf, with Auguste Rodin awarded 128 points and Tahiyra, who also heads the three-year-old filly category, now on 120 points.
Despite being defeated in the Irish Champion, Luxembourg and Nashwa moved into contention for Horse of the Year and the older horse division on 80 points each for their placed efforts at Leopardstown.
Prix Vermeille winner Warm Heart also moved up to 80 points for her narrow victory on Arc Trials day and is now second in the three-year-old filly standings ahead of Blue Rose Cen (72), who could only manage fifth at Longchamp.
Highfield Princess and Shaquille maintained their joint-lead in the sprinting division on 64 points despite both failing to strike last week.
The Sprint Cup went the way of the Ed Bethell-trained Regional, who is on 32 points, while Flying Five winner Moss Tucker is now tied for third alongside Bradsell on 44 points.
Moving up in the juvenile rankings was National Stakes scorer Henry Longfellow, who now shares second in the two-year-old colt division with Vandeek on 48 points, while Moyglare winner Fallen Angel was promoted to joint-leader of the filly category on 40 points alongside Ramatuelle.
Also in action over the weekend was Eldar Eldarov, who entered consideration for the stayers' award on 40 points after his decisive success over Kyprios in the Irish St Leger. However, the division can expect another shake-up this week from Saturday's St Leger at Doncaster.
The next update to the points are due after the Qatar Prix De l'Arc de Triomphe on October 1, with the final winners of the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards announced on November 9.
Cartier Horse Of The Year
172 Paddington
128 Auguste Rodin
120 Tahiyra
102 Mostahdaf
84 Westover
80 Luxembourg
80 Nashwa
80 Warm Heart
78 Big Rock
76 Mqse De Sevigne
Cartier Older Horse
102 Mostahdaf
84 Westover
80 Luxembourg
80 Nashwa
76 Mqse De Sevigne
72 Inspiral
72 Simca Mille
72 Via Sistina
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
172 Paddington
128 Auguste Rodin
78 Big Rock
64 Chaldean
64 Shaquille
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
120 Tahiyra
80 Warm Heart
72 Blue Rose Cen
72 Sauterne
64 Savethelastdance
64 Soul Sister
Cartier Sprinter
64 Highfield Princess
64 Shaquille
44 Bradsell
44 Moss Tucker
40 Live In The Dream
Cartier Stayer
56 Coltrane
56 Courage Mon Ami
40 Eldar Eldarov
32 Emily Dickinson
32 Quickthorn
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
60 Bucanero Fuerte
48 Vandeek
48 Henry Longfellow
24 River Tiber
24 Haatem
24 Lake Forest
24 Islandsinthestream
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
40 Ramatuelle
40 Fallen Angel
36 Vespertilio
32 Porta Fortuna
24 Relief Rally
