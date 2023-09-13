Auguste Rodin and Tahiyra the big movers in Cartier rankings after frenzied weekend of action in Ireland

Leading three-year-olds Auguste Rodin and Tahiyra swept into contention for the Cartier Horse of the Year title after delivering authoritative Group 1 victories at last week's Irish Champions Festival.

The Classic winners each claimed their fourth victories at the top level at Ireland's two-day event, with dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin landing the Irish Champion Stakes and Tahiyra following up her Royal Ascot success with victory in the Matron Stakes.

While Paddington still heads the standings for Cartier Horse of the Year on 172 points, the success promoted the two winners past Mostahdaf, with Auguste Rodin awarded 128 points and Tahiyra, who also heads the three-year-old filly category, now on 120 points.

Despite being defeated in the Irish Champion, Luxembourg and Nashwa moved into contention for Horse of the Year and the older horse division on 80 points each for their placed efforts at Leopardstown.

Prix Vermeille winner Warm Heart also moved up to 80 points for her narrow victory on Arc Trials day and is now second in the three-year-old filly standings ahead of Blue Rose Cen (72), who could only manage fifth at Longchamp.

Highfield Princess and Shaquille maintained their joint-lead in the sprinting division on 64 points despite both failing to strike last week.

The Sprint Cup went the way of the Ed Bethell-trained Regional , who is on 32 points, while Flying Five winner Moss Tucker is now tied for third alongside Bradsell on 44 points.

Moving up in the juvenile rankings was National Stakes scorer Henry Longfellow , who now shares second in the two-year-old colt division with Vandeek on 48 points, while Moyglare winner Fallen Angel was promoted to joint-leader of the filly category on 40 points alongside Ramatuelle.

Also in action over the weekend was Eldar Eldarov , who entered consideration for the stayers' award on 40 points after his decisive success over Kyprios in the Irish St Leger. However, the division can expect another shake-up this week from Saturday's St Leger at Doncaster.

The next update to the points are due after the Qatar Prix De l'Arc de Triomphe on October 1, with the final winners of the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards announced on November 9.

Cartier Horse Of The Year

172 Paddington

128 Auguste Rodin

120 Tahiyra

102 Mostahdaf

84 Westover

80 Luxembourg

80 Nashwa

80 Warm Heart

78 Big Rock

76 Mqse De Sevigne

Cartier Older Horse

102 Mostahdaf

84 Westover

80 Luxembourg

80 Nashwa

76 Mqse De Sevigne

72 Inspiral

72 Simca Mille

72 Via Sistina

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

172 Paddington

128 Auguste Rodin

78 Big Rock

64 Chaldean

64 Shaquille

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

120 Tahiyra

80 Warm Heart

72 Blue Rose Cen

72 Sauterne

64 Savethelastdance

64 Soul Sister

Cartier Sprinter

64 Highfield Princess

64 Shaquille

44 Bradsell

44 Moss Tucker

40 Live In The Dream

Cartier Stayer

56 Coltrane

56 Courage Mon Ami

40 Eldar Eldarov

32 Emily Dickinson

32 Quickthorn

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

60 Bucanero Fuerte

48 Vandeek

48 Henry Longfellow

24 River Tiber

24 Haatem

24 Lake Forest

24 Islandsinthestream

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

40 Ramatuelle

40 Fallen Angel

36 Vespertilio

32 Porta Fortuna

24 Relief Rally

Read more:

'If it was to come off it would be magical' - excitement builds for royal runner Desert Hero in the St Leger

'She's a real dark horse for the race' - our experts give their idea of the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner

'We could supplement him' - Champions Day option for Sprint Cup runner-up Shouldvebeenaring if weather stays dry

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.