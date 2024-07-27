Apprentice jockey Frederick Larson returns from injury with three rides at Lingfield on Saturday

Leading apprentice jockey Frederick Larson has three rides at Lingfield tonight on his return from over two months out with a fractured foot.

The 3lb claimer broke two metatarsals in a fall from a two-year-old at Mick Appleby’s yard in May and is back in the saddle five days after getting the all-clear to resume riding out.

Larson, who spent much of his rehabilitation at the Injured Jockeys Fund's facility at Peter O’Sullevan House in Newmarket, is now aiming for the ten winners he needs to ride out his claim.

Larson has one ride tonight for his boss Appleby and two for Amy Murphy, who he has been riding out for lately.

He said: “I had the protective boot off my foot last week and I’m delighted to be back riding, but I wouldn’t be back so soon if it wasn’t for the help and support of the IJF and the BHA’s Jerry Hill.

“My main aim is to ride out my claim and I have ten winners to go. I’ve got three rides this evening of which Sovereign Knight looks the pick in the 7.15. He won on the all-weather track here the start before last and if he transfers that form to the turf he could go well as he has plenty of ability.”

Larson’s latest injury came shortly after a three-month absence with a broken thumb. He enjoyed a notable success earlier this year when steering Amy Murphy’s Miss Cantik to victory in the £50,000 King Richard III Cup at Leicester in May.

A talented footballer once on the books of Crystal Palace, Larson's biggest win to date came aboard Murphy’s Pride Of America in last season's John Smith’s Cup at York.

