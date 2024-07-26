'I feel like I've won the lottery and it was rollover week' - Michael Tebbutt relieved after getting all-clear following cancer scare

Former jockey Michael Tebbutt says it "feels like I've won the lottery and it was a rollover week" after getting the all-clear from suspected stomach cancer following a recent admission to hospital.

The popular 58-year-old, who rode over 500 winners worldwide, is still in West Suffolk Hospital at Bury St Edmunds, where he was admitted originally with stomach ulcers, but doctors then discovered a tumour.

After a worrying few days, subsequent tests have revealed the tumour to be benign, much to the relief of the County Durham-born ex-rider.

He said: "I'm still in hospital but the tests say the tumour is benign, which is a massive relief. I feel like I've won the lottery and it was rollover week, to be honest.

"I'm not out of the woods yet as I have an infection, which hopefully I can get over in the next few days, and I can't have any visitors just now because of it. Hopefully I can recover and it will be onwards and upwards."

Tebbutt retired in 2007 due to a shoulder injury and has since become a respected member of the jockey coach team at the British Racing School (BRS) in Newmarket.

On top of that, Royal Ascot winner Tebbutt keeps his hand in by riding work for Ed Dunlop twice a week and previously filled a similar role for George Scott.

Richard Perham, head of coaching at the BRS, said: "Michael went into hospital last week with stomach ulcers and they found this tumour. Thankfully they did a biopsy which came back non-cancerous, which is fantastic news. He's still a little bit poorly, but hopefully he's now on the mend."

On the former jockey's role at the racing school, he added: "Michael has coached jockeys here since 2011 and has done an awful lot of work at the British Racing School itself, as well with foreign students.

"He's an integral part of our operation here. We're all hoping he will come out and get a bit of rest and recuperation and come back to work when he's ready."

