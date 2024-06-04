Apprentice Frederick Larson on the sidelines again after breaking his foot in a fall

Leading apprentice jockey Frederick Larson is beginning another spell on the sidelines after breaking his foot in a fall from a two-year-old at Mick Appleby’s yard last week.

The 3lb claimer, who needs just ten winners to become fully professional, has his foot in a protective boot and expects to be out for at least another month.

Larson said: “I took a fall off a two-year-old at Mick’s yard last Monday and I’ve broken my fourth and fifth metatarsal bones. I should be out of the boot in two weeks.

"I’ve already started my rehab at the Injured Jockeys Fund facility in Newmarket and I’m hoping to be back in under five weeks.”

The injury comes not long after Larson was off for three months with a broken thumb over the winter, since when he has ridden seven winners for Appleby and Amy Murphy, including the £50,000 King Richard III Cup at Leicester for the latter on Miss Cantik.

He added: “Mick’s horses are running well, as are Amy Murphy’s, so it’s a bit of a shame. I was out for three months with the thumb as it shattered and they couldn’t put any screws in it so we just had to wait for it to heal naturally. I’d started to bang in some winners, but then this happens.”

A talented footballer who was once on the books of Crystal Palace, Larson achieved his finest hour in the saddle when steering Murphy’s Pride Of America to success in the John Smith’s Cup at York last season.

Larson said of his current fitness regime: “Hopefully I can get on the underwater treadmill at Peter O’Sullevan House to speed my recovery, which means you can walk without putting your full body weight on your feet.”

