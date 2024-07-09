- More
Aidan O'Brien heavyweights Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy feature as 19 left in King George contention
Ballydoyle heavyweights Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy remain in contention for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes after 19 were left in the Ascot Group 1 at Tuesday's acceptance stage.
Last year's Derby winner Auguste Rodin bounced back to form to land the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, having been beaten in two starts since his Breeders' Cup Turf victory at Santa Anita in November. The son of Deep Impact was heavily eased down when last of ten in the King George 12 months ago, but is likely to bid to make amends on July 27.
On Monday, Auguste Rodin's trainer Aidan O'Brien did not rule out the possibility of City Of Troy tackling the King George after the Derby winner's lacklustre Coral-Eclipse victory over Al Riffa.
A return to a mile and a half could suit City Of Troy, while he would not face Al Riffa for a rematch as the Joseph O'Brien-trained Sandown runner-up was one of 14 to be scratched from the race.
George Scott's progressive Isle Of Jura is on course to bid for a sixth successive win after his impressive Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes success over course and distance last month.
Diego Velazquez was taken out by O'Brien along with stablemates Queenstown and Agenda. However, Irish Derby winner Los Angeles, Coronation Cup scorer Luxembourg, Continuous, Hans Andersen, Point Lonsdale and Tower Of London all remain in contention for Ballydoyle.
Irish Derby runner-up and third – Sunway and Ambiente Friendly – could attempt to reverse the form with Los Angeles.
Passenger has not been seen since his Group 2 Huxley Stakes win at Chester in May and will again miss this potential engagement, while William Haggas took out Desert Hero but could still be represented by his globetrotting Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Dubai Honour.
King George acceptors
Arrest
Auguste Rodin
Continuous
Dubai Honour
Goliath
Hamish
Hans Andersen
Isle Of Jura
Luxembourg
Middle Earth
Point Lonsdale
Rebel's Romance
Tower Of London
Bluestocking
Emily Upjohn
Ambiente Friendly
City Of Troy
Los Angeles
Sunway
Scratched
Al Riffa
Crypto Force
Desert Hero
Elegant Man
Iresine
Passenger
Queenstown
Agenda
Diego Velazquez
Harper's Ferry
Space Legend
Theory Of Tides
Voyage
Kalpana
Don't miss Ante-Post Pricewise on the King George, available to Members' Club subscribers from 6pm on Tuesday
Trawlerman scratched from Goodwood Cup clash with Kyprios
Trawlerman will not bid to avenge his Ascot Gold Cup defeat to Kyprios at Glorious Goodwood after the six-year-old was taken out of the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup by John and Thady Gosden.
Trawlerman, who beat Kyprios by a neck to land the British Champions Long Distance Cup in October, trailed the same rival by a length at last month’s royal meeting.
Kyprios remains on course to attempt to regain his crown for a race he won in 2022, with 19 left in contention for the Group 1 that headlines the opening day of Goodwood’s five-day festival.
The Gosdens have also elected to scratch the Cheveley Park Stud duo of Inspiral and Audience from the Qatar Sussex Stakes. Inspiral still has the ten-furlong option of the Qatar Nassau Stakes, but Audience was a notable absentee from the Sussex Stakes along with Queen Anne Stakes winner Charyn.
Roger Varian’s progressive grey’s sole defeat in four starts this season came when chasing home Audience in the Lockinge Stakes before gaining a first Group 1 success of his own last time.
Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Rosallion is one of 18 remaining in the Sussex Stakes along with 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech.
St James’s Palace runner up Henry Longfellow and Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Metropolitan also remain in contention.
Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup
Al Qareem
Coltrane
Continuous
Gregory
Kyprios
Middle Earth
Point Lonsdale
Quickthorn
Sweet William
Tashkhan
Tower of London
Trueshan
Uxmal
Caius Chorister
Shembala
Gasper de Lemos
Grosvenor Square
Illinois
Jan Brueghel
Scratched: Trawlerman, Agenda
Qatar Nassau Stakes
Bluestocking
Inspiral
Lady Boba
Laurel
Lumiere Rock
Melo Melo
Novus
Royal Dress
Running Lion
Stay Alert
Tiffany
Content
Ejaabiyah
Elmalka
Opera Singer
Purple Lily
See The Fire
Siege of Troy
Sparkling Plenty
Tamfana
Scratched: American Sonja, Imperial Quarter, Maxux, Rogue Millennium, Tasmania, Darnation , Francophone, Friendly Soul, Indelible, Secret Satire, Ylang Ylang.
Qatar Sussex Stakes
Brave Emperor
Cairo
Dolayli
Embesto
Facteur Cheval
Maljoom
Quddwah
Sonny Liston
Devil's Point
Haatem
Henry Longfellow
Metropolitan
Mountain Bear
Notable Speech
River Tiber
Rosallion
Everlasting
Opera Singer
Scratched: Audience, Charyn, Crypto Force, Elegant Man, Poker Face, Royal Scotsman, Inspiral, Laurel, Almaqam, Dancing Gemini, Iberian, Lazzat, Lead Artist, Unquestionable, Buttons, Content, See The Fire, Ylang Ylang, Soul Rush, Eben Shaddad.
Confirmed runners and riders for the Princess of Wales's and July Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday
Aidan O'Brien responsible for almost half of the Grand Prix de Paris confirmations - including a Royal Ascot winner
