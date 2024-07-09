Aidan O'Brien heavyweights Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy feature as 19 left in King George contention

Ballydoyle heavyweights Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy remain in contention for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes after 19 were left in the Ascot Group 1 at Tuesday's acceptance stage.

Last year's Derby winner Auguste Rodin bounced back to form to land the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, having been beaten in two starts since his Breeders' Cup Turf victory at Santa Anita in November. The son of Deep Impact was heavily eased down when last of ten in the King George 12 months ago, but is likely to bid to make amends on July 27.

On Monday, Auguste Rodin's trainer Aidan O'Brien did not rule out the possibility of City Of Troy tackling the King George after the Derby winner's lacklustre Coral-Eclipse victory over Al Riffa.

A return to a mile and a half could suit City Of Troy, while he would not face Al Riffa for a rematch as the Joseph O'Brien-trained Sandown runner-up was one of 14 to be scratched from the race.

George Scott's progressive Isle Of Jura is on course to bid for a sixth successive win after his impressive Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes success over course and distance last month.

Diego Velazquez was taken out by O'Brien along with stablemates Queenstown and Agenda. However, Irish Derby winner Los Angeles , Coronation Cup scorer Luxembourg , Continuous , Hans Andersen , Point Lonsdale and Tower Of London all remain in contention for Ballydoyle.

Irish Derby runner-up and third – Sunway and Ambiente Friendly – could attempt to reverse the form with Los Angeles.

Passenger has not been seen since his Group 2 Huxley Stakes win at Chester in May and will again miss this potential engagement, while William Haggas took out Desert Hero but could still be represented by his globetrotting Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Dubai Honour .

King George acceptors

Arrest

Auguste Rodin

Continuous

Dubai Honour

Goliath

Hamish

Hans Andersen

Isle Of Jura

Luxembourg

Middle Earth

Point Lonsdale

Rebel's Romance

Tower Of London

Bluestocking

Emily Upjohn

Ambiente Friendly

City Of Troy

Los Angeles

Sunway



Scratched

Al Riffa

Crypto Force

Desert Hero

Elegant Man

Iresine

Passenger

Queenstown

Agenda

Diego Velazquez

Harper's Ferry

Space Legend

Theory Of Tides

Voyage

Kalpana

Don't miss Ante-Post Pricewise on the King George, available to Members' Club subscribers from 6pm on Tuesday

Trawlerman scratched from Goodwood Cup clash with Kyprios

Trawlerman will not bid to avenge his Ascot Gold Cup defeat to Kyprios at Glorious Goodwood after the six-year-old was taken out of the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup by John and Thady Gosden.

Trawlerman (left): will not renew his rivalry with Kyprios at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trawlerman, who beat Kyprios by a neck to land the British Champions Long Distance Cup in October, trailed the same rival by a length at last month’s royal meeting.

Kyprios remains on course to attempt to regain his crown for a race he won in 2022, with 19 left in contention for the Group 1 that headlines the opening day of Goodwood’s five-day festival.

The Gosdens have also elected to scratch the Cheveley Park Stud duo of Inspiral and Audience from the Qatar Sussex Stakes. Inspiral still has the ten-furlong option of the Qatar Nassau Stakes, but Audience was a notable absentee from the Sussex Stakes along with Queen Anne Stakes winner Charyn.

Roger Varian’s progressive grey’s sole defeat in four starts this season came when chasing home Audience in the Lockinge Stakes before gaining a first Group 1 success of his own last time.

Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Rosallion is one of 18 remaining in the Sussex Stakes along with 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech.

St James’s Palace runner up Henry Longfellow and Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Metropolitan also remain in contention.

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup

Al Qareem

Coltrane

Continuous

Gregory

Kyprios

Middle Earth

Point Lonsdale

Quickthorn

Sweet William

Tashkhan

Tower of London

Trueshan

Uxmal

Caius Chorister

Shembala

Gasper de Lemos

Grosvenor Square

Illinois

Jan Brueghel



Scratched: Trawlerman, Agenda

Qatar Nassau Stakes

Bluestocking

Inspiral

Lady Boba

Laurel

Lumiere Rock

Melo Melo

Novus

Royal Dress

Running Lion

Stay Alert

Tiffany

Content

Ejaabiyah

Elmalka

Opera Singer

Purple Lily

See The Fire

Siege of Troy

Sparkling Plenty

Tamfana

Scratched: American Sonja, Imperial Quarter, Maxux, Rogue Millennium, Tasmania, Darnation , Francophone, Friendly Soul, Indelible, Secret Satire, Ylang Ylang.

Qatar Sussex Stakes

Brave Emperor

Cairo

Dolayli

Embesto

Facteur Cheval

Maljoom

Quddwah

Sonny Liston

Devil's Point

Haatem

Henry Longfellow

Metropolitan

Mountain Bear

Notable Speech

River Tiber

Rosallion

Everlasting

Opera Singer

Scratched: Audience, Charyn, Crypto Force, Elegant Man, Poker Face, Royal Scotsman, Inspiral, Laurel, Almaqam, Dancing Gemini, Iberian, Lazzat, Lead Artist, Unquestionable, Buttons, Content, See The Fire, Ylang Ylang, Soul Rush, Eben Shaddad.

