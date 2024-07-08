- More
Aidan O'Brien: City Of Troy won in spite of everything going wrong and he has three options now
Aidan O'Brien has not ruled out the succulent prospect of City Of Troy tackling the King George, the Juddmonte International and the Irish Champion Stakes this season with the master trainer convinced his star colt won the Coral-Eclipse despite everything going against him on Saturday.
City Of Troy became the first Derby winner from Ballydoyle to win Sandown's summer showpiece, but it was not the performance John Magnier, or any of those closest to the colt, expected as he struggled to shrug off the attentions of Al Riffa.
Now that the dust has settled on the much-debated display, and having had 48 hours to reflect on the performance, the trainer thinks the testing conditions and the tempo of the race meant we were not able to witness the same City Of Troy he has been seeing at home.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'He's a very smart colt - but he just hasn't got a proper chance to show it yet' - River Tiber ready to flow in July Cup
- 'We might try a different approach to it this year' - Willie Mullins plots Melbourne Cup path for Vauban
- Donnacha O'Brien on weather watch for Falmouth favourite Porta Fortuna ahead of potential Newmarket bid
- 'I'm heartbroken, I felt she would have given the Arc a right good rattle' - Oaks winner Ezeliya retired after setback
- Oaks heroine Ezeliya retired following training setback
- 'He's a very smart colt - but he just hasn't got a proper chance to show it yet' - River Tiber ready to flow in July Cup
- 'We might try a different approach to it this year' - Willie Mullins plots Melbourne Cup path for Vauban
- Donnacha O'Brien on weather watch for Falmouth favourite Porta Fortuna ahead of potential Newmarket bid
- 'I'm heartbroken, I felt she would have given the Arc a right good rattle' - Oaks winner Ezeliya retired after setback
- Oaks heroine Ezeliya retired following training setback