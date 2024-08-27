A class apart? Tamfana dropping to a mile and Group 3 company at Sandown on Saturday in bid to tee up major autumn targets

David Menuisier has opted to drop his Classic-placed filly Tamfana in distance and grade for Saturday’s Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

The three-year-old was fourth in last month’s Grand Prix de Paris on her first start over a mile and a half and will run over a mile for the first time since finishing fourth in the 1,000 Guineas.

Tamfana kept on to finish third in the Prix de Diane over 1m2½f in June, after which Menuisier sent her to Longchamp to see whether the daughter of Soldier Hollow’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe entry would be worth upholding.

However, Tamfana trailed home behind Sosie, St Leger favourite Illinois and Delius in the Group 1 over the same course and distance as the Arc.

“She didn’t stay,” Menuisier said of her third Group 1 race in a row. “We gave her a mini-break after that to recharge the batteries for the autumn and we’ve decided to start at Sandown this weekend.”

Tamfana is entered in the Sun Chariot Stakes on October 5, but the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp the day after the Newmarket mile Group 1 was not ruled out by Menuisier.

“After Saturday we’ll see what we do next,” he said. “Every race is under consideration now between a mile and a mile two.”

Tamfana is at least 4lb clear on ratings of her 14 potential rivals in the £85,000 event, which include Royal Ascot winner Doha.

The form of her Classic third at Chantilly has worked out well with runner-up Survie going one better in the Prix de Malleret on her next start and the fourth, Aventure, also landing Group 2 honours since in the Prix de Pomone.

‘I’m really eager for her to prove that she’s a top-class filly,” Menuisier added.

Sunway: has St Leger aim Credit: Edward Whitaker

While Tamfana will not imminently take on Illinois again, stablemate Sunway is on track to meet the St Leger favourite in next month’s Doncaster Classic.

The general 7-1 chance was beaten three-quarters of a length by Los Angeles in the Irish Derby off level weights and the winner followed up with success in the Great Voltigeur Stakes last Wednesday, beating stablemate Illinois by a neck when giving 2lb to the runner-up.

On Sunway’s chances at Doncaster, Menuisier said: “We gave him a little break after the King George and he’ll go straight for the Leger now, and he’s in very good form. He looks as though he will stay well and the form has been franked at York. I’m intrigued to see him over a bit further.”

Menuisier’s yard is hitting form at the right time with Master Builder finishing third in the Melrose at York on Saturday before the trainer saddled a double at Goodwood.

“We won a nice maiden at Dieppe as well in the week," he said. “I’m very pleased and long may it last.”

