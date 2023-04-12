William Hill Grand National betting offers: Get £30 in free bets for the Grand National Festival

It’s almost time for the biggest race of the year, the Grand National, and William Hill are offering free bets for new customers with their sign up offer. Before the tape falls for the big race there’s plenty of top-class action at Aintree with some of the stars from Cheltenham reappearing.

Join William Hill now by clicking any link posted on this page. Make your first deposit of £10 or more, and a £30 free bet will be dropped into your balance. This William Hill Grand National offer may not be available nearer to the race so sign up today to make sure you’re ready for the action.

William Hill Grand National Betting Offer: £30 in Free Bets for the Grand National Festival

The £30 free bet on the Grand National is a welcome bonus, meaning it’s reserved for new customers. If you don’t already have an account registered with this London-based sportsbook with a strong history of covering the festival, now is the best time to register.

William Hill have made it incredibly easy to sign up meaning that you can access your free bets in no time at all. If you follow one of the links on this page you can access all that William Hill has to offer on the Grand National Festival, including £30 in free bets.

How to claim your William Hill Grand National Festival Free Bets

Follow the steps below to secure your £30 free bet most quickly and securely as possible. This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.

Click to register at William Hill Select the Join button on the homepage Complete the registration form Create a username and password Add the promo code R30 Deposit £10+ using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater £30 in free bets will be added to your balance

William Hill Sign Up Betting Offer: Terms and conditions

You’ll find a complete list of the William Hill new customer offer terms and conditions on the site or app. Here are a few points to consider before joining.

New customers only

18+ Play safe

Min £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sports book (excluding virtual markets)

3x £10 free bets

Free bets valid for 30 days

18+ Begambleaware.org

for a complete list of T&C

Why bet on the Grand National Festival with William Hill

The £30 free bet welcome bonus at William Hill is special but not the only deal available. Click the promotions tab on the William Hill app or site for an updated list of what’s available today. Here are a few examples of what you can expect.

William Hill Betting Odds Boost

If you bet with William Hill on their app you will receive the chance to boost the odds of one horse racing bet per day. Whether you’re or long shot, boost your odds to get bigger returns if your selection wins.

William Hill offers BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)

There’s little point in betting on the Grand National without Best Odds Guaranteed. Take a price when placing your bet, and if the SP is greater, your bet will be settled at the higher price. That means more profits in your pocket.

William Hill offers extra places one each-way betting

some of the best each way place terms, and regularly boosts the number of extra places on some of the week’s biggest races. They will move their terms from 1/5 the odds 1-2-3 to 1/4 the odds or pay an extra place, changing three places to four. Check back for how many places they are paying on the Grand National itself.

How to spend your William Hill Free Bets

betting on all the biggest races at the Aintree Grand National Festival including the big race itself, view the .

If you want to place a bet on day one of the Grand National festival on Thursday then look no further than Constitution Hill in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle at 3.30. Although Constitution Hill will be very short in the market this is the perfect opportunity to use William Hills Lengthen Your Odds market. Here you can select how far you think a horse will win by and you’ll get bigger odds the further you select. Constitution Hill has won all his races by a wide margin so you can still have some enjoyment in the race whilst watching him win.

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.