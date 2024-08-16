Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game

Wigan Warriors take on St Helen in the Super League's Magic Weekend on Saturday. The Warriors could return to the summit of the Super League with a win and you can claim £50 in free bets with Betfred if you sign up for a new account .

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Huge variety of markets and promotions with the Betfred app CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Join with promo code 'SUMMER50'

Join with promo code 'SUMMER50' Rewards scheme for existing customers New customers only. Register with SUMMER50. Deposit £10+ and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Claim £50 in free bets for Magic Weekend with Betfred

Elland Road is hosting the Super League's famous Magic Weekend and the second match of the day between Wigan Warrior and St Helens should be a terrific clash. Wigan are locked in a battle with Hull KR for top spot in the Super League, but with the Robins not due to play until Sunday, a win for the Warriors will send them top and put Hull KR under pressure.

The Saints started the season well but have struggled to keep up with the Super League's pace-setters. They'll need to be at their best if they want to come out of this game with a win.

There's always more on the line with a derby game and these two should put on quite a show in Leeds. To get you in the mood for the Magic Weekend, Betfred are offering new customer £50 in free bets .

Grab your £50 Betfred bonus here .

Steps on how to claim your Betfred Super League Warriors vs Saints betting offer

Follow the steps below to secure your £50 free bet as quickly and securely as possible . This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.

New customers only.

Register with BETFRED50 .

Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

7-day expiry.

Eligibility & payment exclusions apply.

Full T&Cs apply .

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best rugby league free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Betfred Super League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free sports bets and 20 in acca free bets . T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only.

Register with SUMMER50.

Deposit £10+ and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

7-day expiry.

Eligibility & payment exclusions apply.

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

18+. For more info visit www.gambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.