Unlock £400+ in Premier League free bets this weekend with these bookmaker betting offers

If you're a football fan with an opinion on the beautiful game, we've got some news for you.

Top bookmakers have come together to offer free bets exclusively for Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Whether you're a seasoned bettor or just getting started, this multi-bookmaker offer provides you with a great leg up to take on the Premier League this weekend.

Just follow the easy steps provided by each bookmaker and you'll be well on your way to making the most out of this exciting Premier League weekend.

Newcastle pipped Liverpool to the final Champions League qualification berth last season so the Reds will be out to settle a score when the two sides meet at St James' Park in this weekend's biggest match at 4.30pm on Sunday.

There are some other intriguing match-ups on the menu, too, including Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth and Tottenham will put their new all-action approaches to the test against each other.

Unlock your Premier League betting potential this week: access £400+ in free bets from premier bookmakers

Pick from an array of Premier League weekend betting offers from our recommended bookmakers. Claim your free bets today below:

Full offer terms and conditions are below

Step-by-step guide: how to claim your Premier League free bets with each bookmaker

By signing up with one of the bookmakers for the Premier League this weekend, you can unlock your free bets. Here are the steps to register with any of the bookmakers:

Visit the bookmaker’s homepage and click on the 'New Customer' button to initiate registration. Complete the required form, choosing a unique username and password. Make a minimum deposit to activate your account. Start placing bets on your favourite Premier League matches. Your free bet tokens will be automatically credited to your account balance. Repeat this process with each bookmaker to maximise your betting potential.

Premier League weekend schedule + 4 picks to spend your £400 free bets on

Premier League matchday three's schedule promises to offer some exciting clashes. Here's the full schedule:

Friday, August 25th

8.00pm - Chelsea v Luton Town

Saturday, August 26th

12.30pm - Bournemouth v Tottenham

3.00pm - Brentford v Crystal Palace

3.00pm - Arsenal v Fulham

3.00pm - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

3.00pm - Everton v Wolves

5.30pm - Brighton v West Ham

Saturday, August 27th

2.00pm - Sheffield United v Manchester City

2.00pm - Burnley v Aston Villa

4.30pm - Newcastle v Liverpool

Eager to get the most of your £400 worth of free bets for the upcoming Premier League weekend?

Given the choice of bookmakers extending generous promotions for matchday three of the EPL, you're presented with a multitude of opportunities. Take into account these recommendations:

Brentford to win

Over 3.5 goals in Bournemouth v Tottenham

Aston Villa to win and full-time correct score 2-1

Brighton anytime goalscorer: Kaoru Mitoma

Note, these odds are subject to change

Paddy Power Premier League free bets

Unlock up to £40 in free bets when you bet this week with Paddy Power.

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) and get £40 in free bet builder bets, valid 30 days. After your qualifying bet has settled, you will automatically be awarded with £10 in free bet builder bets plus an additional £10 on each of the following three days (£40 in total). Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet Premier League free bets

Calling all Sky Bet newcomers. Bet on the upcoming matches and enjoy £40 in free bets as a reward for joining the platform.

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only, odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns only redeemable on football accumulator markets. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bet expiry after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.

Ladbrokes Premier League free bets

Make the most of your experience with Ladbrokes's exclusive offer: stake £5 and receive a generous £20 in free bets .

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral Premier League free bets

Secure a £20 free bet when you place a £5 wager this week with Coral.

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

bet365 Premier League free bets

Get in on the action this week with bet365's enticing offer and claim a £30 free bet bonus by staking £10.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

William Premier League Hill free bets

Don't miss out on William Hill's offer: bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets for an enhanced betting experience.

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Betfair Premier League free bets

Place a bet of £10 or more with Betfair this week and receive £40 in free bets .

New customer offer. Place a minimum £10 bet on football on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £40 in free bet builders. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Fafabet Premier League free bets

Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with Fafabet.

New 18+ new customers only. Deposit and bet on any sports with minimum odds of 2.0. Get 50% back of your first day’s losses as a free bet up to £50 + £20 casino bonus. T&Cs apply.

BetGoodwin Premier League free bets

Receive 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with BetGoodwin.

Deposit and have a minimum of three bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on the first day. 50% of first day losses refunded as a free bet. Max free bet £25. New accounts only.

CopyBet Premier League free bets

With the start of the Premier League claim £40 in free bets from CopyBet for the new season.

Place a qualifying bet with at least a £10 stake and 1.5 or greater odds. Find four free bets worth £10 each in your profile. Terms and conditions apply. The offer is available only for the company's new verified clients who are UK residents. Only use single bet type. No cash out. The free bet amount is not available for withdrawal. The payout can not exceed £500. 18+.

Kwiff Premier League free bets

Kick off the new Premier League season with Kwiff and £30 in free bets .

New customers and 18+ only. Minimum deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Minimum odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

SBK Premier League free bets

Claim £30 in free bets from SBK for the the return of the Premier League and EFL.

New UK, IE & Malta customers only. Minimum £10/€10 first deposit using debit card. Place a bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1.5 and get £10. Further £10 credited after seven days and a further £10 credited after 14 days. Full T&Cs apply.18+, begambleaware.org .

Spreadex Premier League free bets

Spreadex are offering £40 in free bets to get stuck into the Premier League season.

Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Get a £10 free fixed odds bet when the bet is settled and another £10 free fixed odds bet 24 hours later. Get a £5 winning favourites spread bet and a £5 total goals spread bet when your qualifying bet settles. Get a £5 winning favourites spread bet and a £5 total goals spread bet 24 hours later. T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .

Betfred Premier League free bets

For the start of the Premier League claim £40 in bonuses from Betfred.

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within seven days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a seven-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of ID and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Unibet Premier League free bets

Sign up to Unibet and get £20 in free bet builder bets and a £10 casino bonus for the Premier League.

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within seven days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a seven-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of ID and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

To discover more boxing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure you explore all of the promotions provided by top CopyBets in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.