Unibet Cheltenham offer: Get money back up to £40 for the festival

Online gambling giants Unibet offer all new customers money back as bonuses up to £40 on the Cheltenham Festival when they register an account through this page. The bonuses will be added to your account balance if your first bet loses and can be used to bet on your favourite races from Prestbury Park.

The Racing Post’s team of horse racing experts provide readers with all the information needed to claim this promotion and use the free bet tokens to target a winner. Keep reading for details on the terms and conditions, other promotions available, and a quick guide to joining.

Unibet Cheltenham offer: £40 money back

The Unibet welcome bonus gives money back up to £40 in bonuses to new customers. If you don’t already have an account with this online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to sign-up and grab the promotion for the next big race at Cheltenham.

to register at Unibet and qualify for the welcome bonus

It takes just a few minutes to create an account using your desktop and mobile app – we explain all on this page. By the end of the article, you’ll know how to register, the most critical terms attached to the offer, and what bets to look out for this week.

How to claim your Unibet bonus for Cheltenham

Joining Unibet and claiming the welcome bonus is quick and easy. Following the steps below lets you enter quickly while protecting your online privacy and security.

Select the Register button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £10+ using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 2-5 or higher Place your first bet and get money back up to £40 as bonuses if it loses Plus £10 casino bonus

Unibet sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 2/5 to qualify

Money back as a bonus up to £40 on your first bet

Plus £10 casino Bonus

Wagering requirements apply:

Sportsbook 3x at min odds of 1.4 (2-5)

Casino 50x

Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus

Valid for 7 days

Geographical restrictions apply

18+, begambleaware.org



Why bet on Cheltenham with Unibet?

The offered by Unibet to new customers is a huge draw. Still, it’s not the only reason we’d recommend joining this ambitious and forward-thinking sportsbook with love for customer care. Here are three more reasons.

Unibet offer excellent odds on popular horses at the Cheltenham Festival. As any respected betting odds comparison app shows, Unibet is often the top price on your picks.

Several markets and bet types are available at Unibet, including singles, doubles, trebles, accumulators, and Lucky 15s. More ways to bet means more ways to win.

As a licensed and registered bookie, Unibet boast the kind of online security you can rely on to keep you safe. Make deposits, place bets, and withdraw winnings with the confidence that comes from knowing you’re covered.

Unibet Cheltenham offers for existing customers

Unibet’s welcome bonus is their standout and most generous offer, but it’s not the only bonus you will benefit from as a registered member. Here are three promos available to new and existing players.

Odds boosts

The betting app will increase the odds of at least one popular pick each day at the Cheltenham Festival. Check the Special Offers tab for today’s boosts.

Non-runner no bet

This is the promotion that gets horse racing bettors out of their seats. And it’s already available at Unibet at the Cheltenham Festival. Back a horse, and if they don't run in the race for whatever reason, you’ll get your cashback.

Best odds guaranteed

Unibet is best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races, including those run at the this week. Back a horse and take the odds, knowing you’ll get the better price if the SP is greater.

How to spend your Unibet Cheltenham free bets

When you join Unibet, deposit £10 or more, and place a bet on a horse with odds of 2-5 or higher, you will get paid out in free bets should your bet lose. We know that term is over-used in this industry, but the Unibet offer returns all losing stakes on your first bet up to £40.

The safety net the bonus provides will encourage customers to take a chance on a pick at decent odds, knowing that if things don’t go as planned, their stake will be refunded as a free bet. These tokens can then be used to have another go at finding a winner. Take a bit more of a chance than usual and aim for a high price when using your no-lose welcome bonus.

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















See more and betting offers from our trusted partners to get a head start on your sports betting, or to sign up for exclusive new customer offers.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.