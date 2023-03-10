Tote Cheltenham offer: Get £20 in free bets for the festival

Tote are one of the oldest and most respected names in the gambling industry. The bookmaker boasts decades of experience covering the Cheltenham Festival and, in that time, has learned how to keep customers happy through value, promotions, and excellent customer service.

The above promotion gives a £20 free bet when you register with the Tote by clicking the link. Keep reading as we explain how to secure your free bet.

Tote Cheltenham offer: £20 in free bets

How do you get this generous welcome bonus from the Tote? Registering an account, making your first deposit, and placing a qualifying bet take just a few minutes. The free bet tokens will be dropped into your account balance when your initial wager results.

Click to register for a £20 free bet on the .

Keep reading for all the information you need to sign-up, qualify for the free bet, and any terms and conditions you should know. Our horse racing experts at the Racing Post offer their opinion on how best to use the free bet.

How to claim your Tote free bets for Cheltenham

Here’s how to quickly and securely join the as a new customer using your mobile or desktop computer.

Click to register at Tote Select the New Customer button on the homepage Complete the registration form Create a username and password Deposit £5+ using a card Bet on a sportsbook market £20 of free bet tokens will be added to your balance

Tote sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit and bet £5

£20 Tote Credit will be added to your balance

£10 redeemable against racing bets

£10 redeemable against UK and Irish placepot bets

Tote credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged or substituted

Tote credit expires after 7 days

Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip

Ten to follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify

Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time

18+, begambleaware.org

for a complete list of T&C

Why bet on Cheltenham with Tote?

In addition to being one of the most experienced and trusted names in horse racing gambling, Tote are an ambitious and forward-thinking bookmaker. They have embraced technology, modernising and keeping pace with the competition. Here are three examples of Tote’s modern service.

Bet on a modern website or user-friendly app. The app allows you to wager quickly from anywhere in the world with home page quick links to the next race. Both platforms have the same sports and betting coverage.

Tote take their responsibilities seriously to keep customers secure while protecting their privacy. Several reliable security measures are in place, including Secure Socket Layer technology. Bet with peace of mind.

The Tote bet in-play feature is worth a look. Traders allow members to wager on almost all sports fixtures after starting. A live betting trader will cover the match, updating the odds and markets to reflect the play.

Tote Cheltenham offers for existing customers

The welcome bonus free bet offered by the Tote is reserved for new customers, but this online sportsbook also look after their existing members. They do this by offering several recurring promos and specials. Here are some of the deals you can expect to find.

Tote Guarantee

You’ll always get the best price when . Secure the odds offered when placing your bet, and if the Tote dividend is better, you’ll be paid at the higher odds.

Tote Plus

Bet on any race with the Tote Plus symbol, and your winnings will be increased by 10%. All details of today’s Tote Plus races can be found on the website and app.

Live streaming

All registered members can watch live horse racing from the through the bookmaker’s live streaming feature. Watch the race from home or catch the coverage on the move using your mobile.

How to spend your Tote Cheltenham free bets

You'll want to put it to good use when you have qualified for your £20 free bet on the Cheltenham Festival. But how can you make the promotion work for you on one of the most competitive meetings of the year?

The more ways to bet on the biggest races than their competition. In addition to sportsbook markets, you’ll have access to the unique betting options that have made Tote famous over the years. Place a win bet or – if you’re feeling lucky – try the Tote Exacta or Tote Trifecta.

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















See more and betting offers from our trusted partners to get a head start on your sports betting, or to sign up for exclusive new customer offers.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.