Secure £20 in free bets with Coral for Glorious Goodwood

With Glorious Goodwood now upon us, Coral have a fantastic bonus offer with £20 in free bets available to all new customers. This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Coral . Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this super Coral free bet bonus.

Glorious Goodwood is always a highlight of the horse racing calendar. The five-day festival always serves up a feast of top-class Flat racing action, and this year looks no exception.

With racing getting under way at 1.50pm on every day bar Tuesday – when the first race is scheduled to go off at 1.40pm – Coral are here to help you have a successful Glorious Goodwood.

Goodwood week is always bursting at the seams with Flat racing of the highest quality and, with this year's meeting no different, anticipation is building for another fantastic week on the Sussex Downs.

Secure your free bets from Coral to place on Glorious Goodwood below.

Enjoy this Coral Glorious Goodwood betting offer: £20 in free bets

With a £20 free bet available to all new customers who deposit £5 or more and make a qualifying bet, Coral are here to help you have a successful first day of the 2023 Glorious Goodwood festival.

If you're considering betting on the Glorious Goodwood festival this week, Coral is the place to be. Simply click here to register and place a qualifying wager of £5 or more. Once your wager is placed, your free bet will be instantly credited to your account.

Coral's Glorious Goodwood deal comes in the form of 4x £5 free betting tokens, offering you the chance to distribute your bets across multiple races, giving you more of a chance to win.

With these free bets, you have the opportunity to explore Coral's website or app , and get acquainted with the wide variety of markets they are offering ahead of this week's Glorious Goodwood festival.

With wagering available on every race that will be run this week, and a £20 free bet bonus up for grabs, Coral's Glorious Goodwood betting offer really is a belter.

How to claim your Coral sign-up free bet for Glorious Goodwood

Claiming your £20 free bet at Coral after registration is both simple and secure. Simply follow these steps:

Claim your £20 free bet by clicking here Set up your online betting account Deposit a minimum of £5 Bet £5 or more on a betting market with odds of 1/2 or higher The £20 free bet will be instantly credited to your account

Glorious Goodwood races to watch + how to spend your Coral free bet

Here are two following big races to watch out for on the first day of Glorious Goodwood:

4.35pm – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1)

The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup is the highlight of the Tuesday card at Glorious Goodwood. This year’s running offers a rematch between the first two finishers from the Ascot Gold Cup, with Courage Mon Ami looking to uphold form with Coltrane. They will race over four furlongs shorter today which gives hope to the Coltrane camp that they may be able to reverse the placings, using their gelding’s superior turn of foot.



4.00pm – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

This year's Lennox Stakes looks like a typically competitive contest. With a good mix of three-year-olds and older horses in the hunt for the Group 2 prize, it could be that the Brian Meehan-trained Isaac Shelby holds the edge in receipt of 6lb and up from older horses. Isaac Shelby drops back to 7f following two recent runs in Group 1s over a mile. On his last run over Tuesday's 7f distance, he was an impressive winner of the Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Not sure where to spend your Coral free bets? Here are a couple of ideas:

Frankie Dettori to win the Goodwood Cup (2-1 at Coral)

Oisin Murphy to win the Goodwood Cup (3-1 at Coral)

Ryan Moore to place in the Lennox Stakes (3-1 at Coral)

Odds are subject to change

Coral sign-up offer: terms and conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify

First bet must be within 14 days of account registration 4x £5 free bet

Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet valid for seven days

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why should you choose Coral for your Glorious Goodwood bets?

Coral have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience during Glorious Goodwood. With its reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Coral guarantee a remarkable experience for their Glorious Goodwood punters.

Extra places at Coral

With Coral, enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during Glorious Goodwood, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Coral

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Coral has a user-friendly app which is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for Glorious Goodwood, select your preferred choice, add it to your bet slip, and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Coral also provide a range of benefits to their existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Coral marketing and trading teams join forces each day of Glorious Goodwood to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Coral offer an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors – best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

NRNB (non-runner no bet)

As is customary, Coral offer non-runner no bet on all the premier races in the horse racing calendar, including Glorious Goodwood. This means that if your chosen horse doesn't run, your bet will be fully refunded.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.