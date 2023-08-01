Score a £45 free bet with Betfair for Glorious Goodwood

With Glorious Goodwood getting under way this Tuesday, August 1, Betfair are offering all new customers the chance to lock-in £45 in free bets . New customers can claim this Glorious Goodwood betting offer by clicking here to create their new account . Full details are included in this article.

Goodwood really is a glorious week, and with this Betfair betting offer you can give yourself a headstart with a Glorious Goodwood free bet.

Betfair are here to help you enjoy the top-class racing that is on offer this week with a superb Glorious Goodwood betting offer. This offer gives all new users the chance to scoop £45 in free bets ahead of a busy week of action.

We have top-quality horse racing from Tuesday through until Saturday this week at Goodwood. The first race of the day is scheduled to get under way at 1.50pm every day bar Tuesday, when the first race is set to begin at 1.40pm.

Secure your free bets from Betfair to place on the 2023 Glorious Goodwood festival below.

Claim your Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer: £45 in free bets

Betfair are offering all new sign-ups a £45 free bet . New users simply need to follow the links in this article and create their new account with Betfair. Then they need to make a first time debit card deposit (Apple Pay excluded) of just £10 or more. You must place your qualifying wager of £10 or more at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5).

Betfair will credit your account with a £45 free bet. This will be issued to your account within one hour of your qualifying wager being settled.

With this £45 Betfair free bet bonus, you have the ideal opportunity to get up and running with one of the country's favourite online sports betting platforms. Betfair will also be offering comprehensive coverage of this week's Glorious Goodwood festival, so click here to register with Betfair and get involved in the action today.

How to claim your Betfair sign-up free bet for Glorious Goodwood

Claiming your £45 free bet at Betfair is both simple and secure. If you need any guidance with this process, just follow these steps:

Claim your £45 free bet by clicking here

Set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £10

Bet £10 or more on a Goodwood race with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher

Your £45 in free bets will be credited to your account once the bet settles

Glorious Goodwood races to watch + how to spend your Betfair free bet

The Goodwood Cup and the Lennox Stakes take centre stage at Goodwood on Tuesday, and you can check out our views on these races below.

4.35pm: Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1)

The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup is the highlight of the Tuesday card at Glorious Goodwood. This year's running offers a rematch between the first two finishers from the Ascot Gold Cup, with Courage Mon Ami looking to uphold form with Coltrane. They will race over four furlongs shorter here, which gives hope to the Coltrane camp that they may be able to reverse the placings, using their gelding's superior turn of foot.

4.00pm: World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

This year's Lennox Stakes looks like a typically competitive contest. With a good mix of three-year-olds and older horses in the mix for the Group 2 prize, it could be that the Brian Meehan-trained Isaac Shelby holds the edge in receipt of 6lb and up from older horses. Isaac Shelby is dropping back to 7f following two recent runs at Group 1 level over a mile. On his last run over Tuesday's 7f distance, he was an impressive winner of the Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Not sure where to spend your Coral free bets? Here are a couple of ideas:

Frankie Dettori to win the Goodwood Cup (2/1 at Betfair)

Oisin Murphy to win the Goodwood Cup (3/1 at Betfair)

Ryan Moore to place in the Lennox Stakes (3/1 at Betfair)

Odds are subject to change

Betfair sign-up offer: terms and conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum debit card deposit £10 (Apple Pay excluded)

£10 bet on any Goodwood race at min odds 1/2 (1.5) to qualify

£45 in free bets will be credited if the qualifying wager is settle

Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org T&Cs apply

T&Cs apply

Why should you choose Betfair for your Glorious Goodwood bets?

Betfair have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience during Glorious Goodwood. With its reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Betfair guarantees an excellent experience for their punters.

Extra places at Betfair

With Betfair, you can enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during Glorious Goodwood, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Betfair

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Betfair has a user-friendly app that is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for Glorious Goodwood, select your preferred choice, add it to your betslip and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Betfair also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Betfair marketing and trading teams join forces each day of Glorious Goodwood to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Betfair offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors – best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

NRNB (non-runner no bet)

As is customary, Betfair offer non-runner no bet on all the premier races in the horse racing calendar, including Glorious Goodwood. This means that if your chosen horse doesn't run, your bet will be fully refunded.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top Sky Bets in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.