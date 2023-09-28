Ryder Cup betting offer: get £40 in free bets this weekend with Paddy Power

Grab £40 in golf free bets for the weekend with this Paddy Power Ryder Cup offer

You now have the opportunity to get £40 in free bets when you stake £10.

Just sign up with Paddy Power and follow these instructions to make the most of this unique Ryder Cup offer. GET £40 in Paddy Power Ryder Cup free bets .

How to claim your Paddy Power Ryder Cup betting offer

Follow these straightforward actions required to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 free bet to place on the Ryder Cup over the weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage

Create your username and password

Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater

You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Ryder Cup betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Ryder Cup betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled

18+, begambleaware.org

Click for a complete list of T&Cs

What to spend your £40 Ryder Cup free bets on?

With Paddy Power offering a total of £40 in Ryder Cup free bets, you may feel a little spoilt for choice so the question is what should you spend them on?

Here's how you could take advantage of Paddy Power's £40 in Ryder Cup free bets:

Note that these odds are subject to change

Why claim your £40 Ryder Cup free bets with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power provide some of the best Ryder Cup betting odds, because Paddy Power have one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the matches.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on the Ryder Cup, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding who to back.

Furthermore, the odds are usually competitive, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Need more reasons to claim your Paddy Power Ryder Cup betting offer? Here are six

Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets

Paddy Power offer the best price on every golf tournament. Check any respected betting odds comparison app before a Ryder Cup and you'll see Paddy Power are head and shoulders above the competition on certain picks.

Paddy Power have a modern and user-friendly app

Yes, the Paddy Power app is modern and user friendly. It has an intuitive and easy-to-navigate user interface, making it easy to find and bet on your desired markets quickly.

The app is also regularly updated with new features and improved performance to ensure a better user experience.

Once you install and log in to the app, you can take advantage of the live streams, pick your favourite sports and casino games, bet on the events, transfer funds and check your balance all from the comfort of your own home.

Paddy Power promotions and specials

Paddy Power offer profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds for the Ryder Cup, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on the race.

Paddy Power offers BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)

Paddy Power offer BOG on multiple sporting events. This means that if the starting price (SP) of a selection is higher than the price taken when the bet was placed, Paddy Power will pay you out at the better odds. They've got you covered. Be sure you're getting the best Ryder Cup betting odds.

Multiple markets to choose from

Beyond the Ryder Cup, Paddy Power offer markets on a range of other sports, including tennis, cricket, darts, greyhound racing, American sports, horse racing, rugby union, cycling, Gaelic sports and Aussie rules football.

Each sports section has multiple betting markets including winning. Customers also have access to live betting with in-play markets.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.