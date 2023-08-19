Premier League betting offer: get £40 in free bets with CopyBet for this weekend’s matches

If you’re looking to make the most out of this weekend’s matches, we have fantastic news for you – CopyBet is offering a golden opportunity to claim up to £40 in free bets for any Premier League fixture this weekend.
There are some big clashes in gameweek two of the Premier League as Man United travel to a new look Spurs team live on Saturday night. Then champions Man City host a Newcastle team fresh from their opening day thumping of Aston Villa.
Simply register with CopyBet and take the following steps to take advantage of this superb Premier League betting offer. Get £40 in free bets when you stake £10 on any of the Premier League matches this weekend.
Here’s your chance to claim £40 in free bets guaranteed to spend on any Premier League match this weekend, as well as the rest of the weekend’s Premier League games when you stake just £10.
All you have to do to claim this fantastic EPL betting offer is sign up for CopyBet and follow the instructions in this article.
Signing up with CopyBet is fast, secure and straightforward. This guide will show you the simple steps to take to join CopyBet and grab your £40 free bet to place on any of the Premier League clashes this weekend.
We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.
Click for a complete list of T&Cs
With CopyBet offering a total of £40 in free bets for this weekend’s Premier League matches, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:
CopyBet provide some of the best Premier League betting odds on the weekend, and offer one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.
They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.
CopyBet offers the best price on many of the weekend’s Premier League games. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see CopyBet are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.
CopyBet offers profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the CopyBet app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on a match.
To discover more Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.