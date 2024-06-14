Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets for next week's races

Paddy Power are known for their daring and often humorous approach to marketing. Some of their previous campaigns have ruffled a few feathers and attracted a few laughs, but the globally popular sportsbook is deadly serious about giving their customers the best Royal Ascot offers.

Paddy Power are an online sportsbook who are renowned for giving customers more. The Dublin-based bookie attracts a global audience due to their generosity, exciting markets, and eyecatching promotions, and new Paddy Power customers can bag £20 in free bets from just a £5 bet . You can take advantage of this superb bonus by clicking the link below.

Click here to claim your £20 free bet at Paddy Power .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new Paddy Power customers through this page. It takes just a few moments to complete and can be done from home using your desktop computer or on the move through the Paddy Power app.

Below, we detail the Paddy Power betting offer and how to sign up in order to get your hands on this exclusive free bet bonus for Ascot .

Paddy Power Royal Ascot offer: £20 in free bets

The Paddy Power promotion is available to all new players today. When you register an account with this online betting giant – we’ll explain how shortly – you get £20 in free bets once you've staked just £50.

Click now to join Paddy Power , claim the welcome bonus, and bet on the Royal Ascot runners and riders.

The Paddy Power sign-up offer gives you many chances to win. You keep the profits if your selection does as expected and the wins the race, while also being able to enjoy a £20 free bet to use on the other races on the day. If things don't go to plan and your horse loses, you still have the free bet to have another go at finding a winner.

Steps on how to claim your Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer

Paddy Power are one of the most-trusted online bookmakers going and signing up for the Paddy Power betting offer is fast, secure and straightforward. These simple steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access your £20 Royal Ascot free bet using your smartphone or laptop.

Click here to register at Paddy Power Open a new account using promo code YSKARZ The promo code should be automatically filled in Deposit a minimum of £5 using a card or Apple Pay Place a single sportsbook bet at odds greater than 1-1 Your £20 sports free bet will be awarded after your qualifying bet has settled.

Grab £20 in free bets from Paddy Power by clicking the image below:

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the Paddy Power sign-up promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Royal Ascot betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Why bet on Royal Ascot with Paddy Power?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

Paddy Power offers better odds

Paddy Power offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Ascot.

Paddy Power offers more ways to bet

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and Paddy Power members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

Paddy Power live streaming

Watch every race free with the Paddy Power live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

Paddy Power Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the Paddy Power welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race at Royal Ascot and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.