Manchester City v Liverpool betting offer: land a 40-1 payout for a shot on target from Sky Bet
If you're looking to make the most out of this Saturday's big match, we have good news for you – Sky Bet have a top offer and you claim a generous 40-1 payout for a shot on target in the game!
Given the attacking talent on show from both Manchester City and Liverpool, you'd expect to see plenty of shots on goal and when one lands you'll receive £40 in free bets to use.
Simply register with Sky Bet and take the following steps to take advantage of this superb Manchester City v Liverpool betting offer.
Premier League Manchester City v Liverpool preview
The international break is over and the domestic top-flight action is back with first against second in the Premier League, as Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad in Saturday's early kick-off (12.30pm).
League leaders City are on the hunt for an unprecedented fourth-consecutive Premier League title. Liverpool meanwhile have been quietly going about their business as they bid to level Manchester United on a record 20 English league titles.
City's state-funded domination and Liverpool's resurgence under Jurgen Klopp have made this fixture English football's elite clash over recent seasons - expect more of the same this weekend.
Sky Bet Premier League Manchester City v Liverpool betting offer: 40-1 payout from a shot on target
Here's your chance to claim a massive 40-1 payout from a shot on target in Manchester City v Liverpool on Saturday. All you have to do to claim this fantastic betting offer is sign up to Sky Bet and follow the instructions in this article.
How to claim your Sky Bet betting offer ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash
Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab this 40-1 odds offer to place on Manchester City v Liverpool on Saturday.
- Click here to register at Sky Bet
- Select the 'Join' button on the homepage
- Register for an account
- Create a username and password
- Deposit £10+ using a card
- Bet £1 on 1+ shots on target in the game
- When there is a shot on target receive £40 in free bets
Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
Prior to registering, we recommend thoroughly reviewing the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion. This brief process, taking only a few minutes, will better inform you of the offer's terms and provide clarity on your responsibilities as a new customer.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Min/max stake £1
- Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours
- First single and each-way bet only
- 4 x £10 bet tokens
- Free bet stakes not included in returns
- Free bets exclude virtuals
- Free bets non-withdrawable
- Free bets expire after 30 days
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
- 18+, begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&Cs
Why bet on the Premier League with Sky Bet?
Sky Bet provide some of the best Premier League and football betting odds, and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.
They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.
Sky Bet offer market best prices on bets
Sky Bet offer the best price on many of the this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Sky Bet are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.
Promotions and specials
Sky Bet offer profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Sky Bet website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on a match.
To discover more Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Betting Offers
- Coral Betting Offers
- William Hill Betting Offers
- bet365 Betting Offers
- Sky Bet Betting Offers
- Betfair Betting Offers
- Paddy Power Betting Offers
- Tote Betting Offers
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 24 November 2023inBetting offers
Last updated 15:00, 24 November 2023
- Betfair Chase betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Betfair at Haydock this Saturday
- Newcastle v Chelsea betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Saturday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
- Davis Cup Finals Novak Djokovic betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power
- Unibet Morgiana Hurdle betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Unibet at Punchestown this Saturday
- Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Betfair at Haydock this Saturday
- Betfair Chase betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Betfair at Haydock this Saturday
- Newcastle v Chelsea betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Saturday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
- Davis Cup Finals Novak Djokovic betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power
- Unibet Morgiana Hurdle betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Unibet at Punchestown this Saturday
- Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Betfair at Haydock this Saturday