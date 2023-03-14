Ladbrokes Cheltenham betting offer: Get £20 in free bets when you place your first £5 bet

Cheltenham is underway and Ladbrokes has a fantastic betting offer, giving all new customers . This deal is available to new customers only, and in this article, we explain how you can secure your share.

As we head towards the business end of the Festival get ahead of the game by using this Ladbrokes sign-up offer and watch some of the biggest names in National Hunt racing face off in front of 70,000 people.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham offer: £20 in free bets

That’s right, Ladbrokes are giving all new players a £20 free bet to use on the Cheltenham Festival when you register, deposit £5 or more, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet. The will be added to your account without delay and can be used to gamble on the Cheltenham races.

The Ladbrokes Cheltenham offer free bet tokens will be available in the form of four £5 free bets. This is great news, as it stops you from using all your gambling tokens on one match. Four £5 free bets allow you to browse the Ladbrokes website or mobile app and get used to the style, layout, and markets offered. Use the free bets on any race that takes your fancy, whether that’s a short-priced favourite or a long shot, it’s your choice

How to claim your Ladbrokes Free bet

Click for your £20 free bet Register your online betting account Deposit £5 or more Place a £5+ bet on a market with odds of 1/2 or higher The £20 free bet will be added to your account

Ladbrokes sign-up offer: terms & conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Min deposit £5 bet at min odds 1/2 to qualify

First bet must be within 14 days of account registration

4x £5 free bet

Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet valid for seven days

Free bet stake not returned

18+ begambleaware.org



Why bet on Cheltenham with Ladbrokes?

Extra places

Every day throughout the year extra each-way places on chosen races, and that will be no different for Cheltenham. You can expect extra places on the handicaps so if you fancy an outside make sure you look at which races these concessions apply to.

Place your bets

In-play betting is about speed, and the Ladbrokes app helps you with this. It’s responsive, slick, and enjoyable to use. Follow the in-play betting odds and click your selection to add it to your bet slip. Input a stake, check, and confirm.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham offers for existing customers

Enhanced odds

The Ladbrokes traders and marketing team work together each day of the Festival to offer customers enhanced odds on a selection of popular picks. Check the site for the latest price boost races and horses.

Extra places

Visit the website or app during the , and you’ll find enhanced place terms on some of the week’s most exciting races. Ladbrokes boost the number of places paid, which increases your chances of making a profit.

Best odds guaranteed

Take the price - including early prices, board prices, singles and multiples - and if the SP returns greater Ladbrokes pay you out at the bigger price. Which horse will you set your sights on?

What to spend your Ladbrokes free bets on

Why not use your free bet to have a swing at picking the winner of the , the headline race of the week. Galopin Des Champs has long been at the head of the market and will be a warm order to take the Blue Riband but could he be outstayed by the enigmatic Ahoy Senor?

A very talented operator in his own right, he put it all together at Cheltenham last time out to claim the Cotswold Chase and comes alive in the spring. If he can continue his improved jumping and get into a rhythm he’s a massive threat to everyone in the race and should be a nice price to come out on top.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.