Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora betting offer: get enhanced 60-1 odds for Chisora to win and 40-1 for Joyce this Saturday
British heavyweights Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora will clash on Saturday, July 27 in a highly-anticipated at the O2 Arena in London.
Parimatch are offering an incredible betting offer for the fight and are letting you pick your winner at 60-1 boosted odds on Derek Chisora or 40-1 for Joe Joyce. The choice is entirely yours.
Pick your Winner - 40/1 on Joyce, 60/1 on Chisora
Joe Joyce is the favourite going into this fight. At 6 foot 6 inches, he has a 4.5-inch height advantage over his opponent and a superior reach at 80 inches. Chisora has announced that he'll be retiring after this fight and at the age of 40, some might argue that it's overdue. This will be his 48th fight and he'll be desperate to sign off on a high. Defeat for Joyce would put his career in a place.
There's a lot on the line for both of these fighters and it'll remain fresh in the memory for years to come, regardless of the outcome.
With Parimatch's generous offer, you can place your bet on Joyce and get 40-1 odds, or an impressive 60-1 if you back Chisora. Whoever you choose, this odds boost is not to be missed.
Grab this exclusive boosted odds betting offer from Parimatch: Joyce @40-1 vs Chisora @60-1– pick your winner
How can I watch the Joyce vs Chisora Saturday night boxing match?
The Joyce vs Chisora boxing match on July 27 can be watched live from the O2 Arena in London. The fight will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1. The event coverage will start from 7pm UK time, ensuring viewers can catch all the action from the undercard fights leading up to the main event.
How to bag your Parimatch Joyce vs Chisora betting offer
We'll take you through the process of signing up to Parimatch and bagging your 60-1 odds for Chisora to win or 40-1 for Joyce to win. It's a simple, secure, and safe and hassle-free process. Just follow these steps:
- Click here register for an account with Parimatch
- Make a deposit via debit card or Apple Pay.
- Place a bet at the normal price on Joe Joyce - to Win the Fight vs Derek Chisora OR Derek Chisora - to Win the Fight vs Joy Joyce, which takes place on 27th July 2024.
- You must do this from 10:00 UK time on Tuesday 23/07/2024 until 22:30 UK time on Saturday 27/07/2024.
Joyce vs Chisora betting offer terms & conditions
Securing 60-1 odds for Chisora to win or 40-1 for Joyce to win through Parimatch is a straightforward process. Follow the steps outlined below to claim your free bets:
- 18+ New Customers Only.
- Opt in, bet max £1 on Derek Chisora - to Win the Fight v Joe Joyce OR Joy Joyce - to Win the Fight v Derek Chisora.
- No cash out.
- Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days.
- Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 23/07/24 until 22:30 UK time on 27/07/24.
- Selected payment methods only.
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Horse racing betting offers: claim up to £230 in free bets for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes
- Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for tonight's Super League clash
- Chelsea vs Wrexham: kick-off time, where to watch + get a £30 Surprise Bet from Kwiff when you bet just £10
- William Hill sign-up offer: get £60 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this July
- Claim a total of £190 in free bets for The Open Championship 2024: exclusive betting offers
