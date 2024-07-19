Jake Paul vs Mike Perry betting offer: get £60 in free bets for Paul vs Perry this Saturday and find out where to watch

With the eagerly awaited Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight postponed until November 15, influencer Paul will take on former UFC fighter Mike Perry in Florida on Saturday, July 20. While some see this as a money-making fight, Paul has shown some steel in previous fights, defeating big names such as Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva.

How can I watch the Paul vs Perry boxing match on Saturday?

The Paul vs Perry boxing match on Saturday, July 20 can be watched live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In Britain, the fight will be available for purchase as a pay-per-view event on DAZN and the price for the big event is set at £19.99.

For viewers outside of the UK, the fight will be available on DAZN PPV, also for a similar price. The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry main card airs at 9 pm ET, which is 2am UK time, so it'll be a late night for boxing fans in the UK.

How to redeem your Paul vs Perry BetMGM betting offer

This guide will walk you through the process of joining BEtMGM and securing your £60 in free bets ahead of the Paul vs Perry fight this Saturday. It's a quick, secure and easy sign-up process. Unlocking your £60 in free bets from BetMGM after registration is both simple and secure. Just follow these steps:

Register for a new account with BetMGM here Deposit £10 and place a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater You will receive 6x £10 Free Bets, valid for 7 days

