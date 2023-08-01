Grab £45 in free bets with Paddy Power for Glorious Goodwood

With Glorious Goodwood week now here, Paddy Power are offering all new customers the chance to lock-in £45 of Glorious Goodwood free bets . New account holders can claim this Paddy Power betting offer by clicking here and creating their new account. Check out full details for this sign-up offer in this article.

Five days of top-class flat racing action on the Sussex Downs can only mean one thing; Glorious Goodwood is here.

Paddy Power are here to help you enjoy the top-class racing that is on offer this week with a superb Glorious Goodwood betting offer. The offer will give all new users the chance to scoop a £45 free bet ahead of a busy week of quality horse racing.

We have racing from Tuesday through until Saturday this week at Goodwood, with racing getting underway at 1.50pm every day bar Tuesday itself, where we start 10 minutes prior at 1.40pm.

Secure your free bets from Paddy Power to place on the 2023 Glorious Goodwood festival below.

Claim your Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer: £45 in free bets

With this Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer, if your first ever bet loses, you get a second chance. Simply follow the links in this article to create your account with Paddy Power, make a first time deposit of £10 or more using a debit card, and place a £10 minimum wager on a Goodwood race at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger.

If your qualifying wager then goes on to win or lose, Paddy Power will credit your account with £45 in free bets. This will be issued to your account within one hour of your qualifying wager being settled.

With this Paddy Power free bet bonus, you have the ideal opportunity to get up and running with one of the country’s favourite online sports betting platforms. Paddy Power will be offering comprehensive coverage of this week’s Glorious Goodwood festival, so click here to register with Paddy Power, and get involved in the action today.

How to claim your Paddy Power sign-up free bet for Glorious Goodwood

Claiming your £45 free bet at Paddy Power after registration is both simple and secure. Simply follow these steps:

Claim your £45 free bet by clicking here

Set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £5

Bet £10 or more on a Goodwood race with odds of 1/2 or higher

The £45 free bet will be credited to your account on the settlement of this bet

Glorious Goodwood races to watch and how to spend your Paddy Power free bet

The Goodwood Cup and the Lennox Stakes take centre-stage at Goodwood on Tuesday, and you can check out our views on these races below:

4:35pm: Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Group 1)

The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup is the highlight of the Tuesday card at Glorious Goodwood. This year’s running offers a rematch between the first two finishers from the Ascot Gold Cup, with Courage Mon Ami looking to uphold form with Coltrane. They will race over four furlongs shorter today which gives hope to the Coltrane camp that they may be able to reverse the placings, using their gelding’s superior turn of foot.

4:00pm: World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

This year’s Lennox Stakes looks like a typically competitive contest. With a good mix of three-year-olds and older horses in the running for the Group 2 prize, it could be that the Brian Meehan-trained Isaac Shelby holds the edge in receipt of 6lbs and up from the older horses. Isaac Shelby is dropping back to 7f following two recent runs at Group 1 level over a mile. On his last run over Tuesday’s 7f distance, he was an impressive winner of the Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Not sure where to spend your Coral free bets? Here are a couple of ideas:

Frankie Dettori to win the Goodwood Cup (2/1 at Paddy Power)

Oisin Murphy to win the Goodwood Cup (3/1 at Paddy Power)

Ryan Moore to place in the Lennox Stakes (3/1 at Paddy Power)

Odds are subject to change

Paddy Power sign-up offer: terms & conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Min debit card deposit £10 (Apple Pay excluded)

£10 bet on any Goodwood Festival race at min odds 1/2 (1.5) to qualify

£45 free bet will be credited once the qualifying wager is settled

Free bets are available to use on horse racing markets only

Only deposits via Cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why should you choose Paddy Power for your Glorious Goodwood bets?

Paddy Power have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience during Glorious Goodwood. With its reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Paddy Power guarantees an excellent experience for their punters.

Extra Places at Paddy Power

With Paddy Power, enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during Glorious Goodwood, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Paddy Power

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Paddy Power has a user-friendly app which is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for Glorious Goodwood, select your preferred choice, add it to your bet slip, and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Paddy Power also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Paddy Power marketing and trading teams join forces each day of Glorious Goodwood to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Paddy Power offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors - best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

NRNB (non-runner no bet)

As is customary, Paddy Power offer non-runner no bet on all the premier races in the horse racing calendar, including Glorious Goodwood. This means that if your chosen horse doesn't run, your bet will be fully refunded.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top Sky Bets in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.