Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet

Flat racing enthusiasts have experienced an exciting week at Glorious Goodwood, and the action continues. The highlight of the final day is the Coral Stewards' Cup, complemented by six other races that promise to keep the fans and punters gripped. This competitive offer won't hang around so click here to claim yours before it’s too late.

Kwiff Glorious Goodwood day five offer: £30 in Surprise Bets

The Kwiff welcome bonus is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must only complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning bonus.

Steps on how to claim your Kwiff Glorious Goodwood day five betting offer

Signing up with Kwiff is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Kwiff and grab your £30 Surprise Bet from Kwiff. Follow the steps below to join Kwiff through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click the 'Play Here' button on their homepage

Create your username and password

Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card

Place a qualifying bet on any racing market with odds of 1-2 or greater

Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with your £30 surprise bet added to your balance

Kwiff Glorious Goodwood day five betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

18+ only

New customers only

£10 minimum deposit and bet required

Available once per customer

Accumulation of smaller bets do not count

Cashed out bets do not count

T&Cs apply .

Glorious Goodwood day five preview

Day five at Glorious Goodwood promises a fitting climax to a week of spectacular racing, with a diverse card featuring some of the most eagerly anticipated races of the festival. The centrepiece of the day is undoubtedly the prestigious Stewards' Cup , a fiercely competitive handicap that draws a large field of top-class sprinters. Known for its thrilling finishes and unpredictable outcomes, the Stewards' Cup is a highlight for both fans and punters.

Another key race is the Lillie Langtry Stakes , a Group 2 contest that showcases the stamina and talent of the leading fillies and mares over a distance of one mile and six furlongs. This race often serves as a stepping stone to further Group 1 success, making it a must-watch for those following the careers of these exceptional thoroughbreds.

The day also features the Summer Handicap , a competitive affair that tests the versatility and resilience of the participating horses over a middle-distance trip.

With a blend of high-stakes competition, emerging talent, and the picturesque setting of Goodwood, day five promises to be a fitting finale to an extraordinary week.

Whether you're there for the racing, the atmosphere, or the chance to see future champions, it's a day not to be missed, so remember that you can get the most value by taking advantage of the best free bets and betting offers .

Day five Glorious Goodwood schedule

The final day of Glorious Goodwood is not to be missed, with the highlight being the Coral Stewards' Cup

Saturday, August 03

Why bet on Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff?

Kwiff offers market best prices on bets

Kwiff offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Kwiff are often ahead of the competition on certain picks. They do this through a promotion too, where the horse who finished first past the post, regardless if they are subsequently disqualified, will be paid out, as well as second place refund at selected meetings.

Kwiff promotions and specials

Kwiff offers profit boosts, such as supercharge cash outs, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Kwiff website and app. They also do live-streaming for horse racing so you do not miss your bet running at Goodwood. Check what's available before placing your bets.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.