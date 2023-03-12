Get money back up to £40 from Unibet for the Cheltenham Festival

It’s the biggest week of the year in the UK and Irish horse racing calendar, the Cheltenham Festival, and there are plenty of exciting betting promotions this week, but few come close to matching Unibet’s offer for popularity.

Bettors can’t get enough, and we want to ensure our readers can get in on the action and claim their share. Keep reading as we explain how to claim this racing promotion, how to use it, and any terms and conditions to remember.

Unibet Cheltenham offer: £40 money back

Open an account with Unibet, and your first bet will be insured for up to £40. That means when you deposit and wager on a horse or market at the Cheltenham Festival, you can’t lose. No wonder bettors are rushing to claim their share.

to secure your £40 moneyback welcome bonus from Unibet.

Create an account and bet on a horse. If your selection does as expected and wins the race, you bag the profits. But if your pick fails to deliver, Unibet will refund your stakes up to £40 in bonuses. You can’t lose your first bet with Unibet.

How to claim your Unibet free bets for Cheltenham

The steps below will guide you to Unibet registration and the welcome bonus.

Select the Register button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £10+ using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 2/5 or higher Place your first bet and get money back up to £40 as bonuses if it loses Plus £10 casino bonus

Unibet sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 2-5 to qualify

Money back as a bonus up to £40 on your first bet

Plus £10 casino Bonus

Wagering requirements apply: Sportsbook 3x at min odds of 1.4 (2-5), Casino 50x

Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus

Valid for 7 days

Geographical restrictions apply

Why bet on the Cheltenham Festival with Unibet

Unibet is an online sportsbook popular with horse racing and . There are many positives associated with gambling at the Cheltenham Festival at Unibet. Here are our three favourites.

Unibet members can’t lose their first bet. If your selection doesn’t win the race, your stakes will be added back to your account as free bets.

The odds offered on specials are better than the competition. Unibet love giving their customers value with competitive odds, price boosts, and other promotions.

There are many exciting betting markets available at the Cheltenham Festival. No longer are you stuck predicting the winner, browse the app for the market that suits you best.

Unibet Cheltenham offers for existing customers

We are big fans of the Unibet welcome bonus as it allows users to shoot for a bet at higher odds, knowing they can’t lose their stake. But it’s not the only interesting offer you’ll find on this week's promotions page. Here are some others available now.

Daily Uniboost

Each day, Unibet will boost the odds of winning accumulators and bet boosts. The more selections you have in your bet, the higher your profit boost will be. It’s a promotion that rewards winning players.

Best odds guaranteed

You’ll always get the best odds on your bets with Unibet. Take the price; if the SP is greater, you’ll be paid higher returns. Knowing you're covered, this promo lets you gamble with peace of mind.

How to spend your Unibet Cheltenham free bets

Why not take a chance on an outsider in the biggest race of the week, the ? You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Galopin Des Champs is the favourite and the main attraction during the ante-post betting.

We certainly wouldn’t be in a rush to put you off the jolly, but with your stake insured up to £40, it might be better to take a pop at an underdog with a serious bite. Experienced eight-year-old Noble Yeats has a claim after winning three and placing in his previous four races. He finished third here in January but has more to offer than he showed that day.

