Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
Welcome to day four of Glorious Goodwood! Today’s action-packed schedule features seven thrilling races, with the highlight being the prestigious King George Qatar Stakes.
Get ready for another day of exceptional racing. Plus, Tote are celebrating with a special offer: new customers can enjoy £50 in bonuses for today’s races. Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of this limited-time offer—click here to claim your bonus before it’s too late.
No need to worry—we’ve got you covered. On this page, our team of sports betting experts provide a detailed guide on how to register with Tote, whether you’re using a laptop or mobile device. We’ll walk you through placing your bets on the races and how to unlock £50 in bonuses. You'll find a straightforward step-by-step guide, information on additional promotions, and tips on how to make the most of your bet tokens.
Tote Glorious Goodwood day four offer: £50 in bonuses
The Tote welcome bonus is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.
Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must only complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and get your hands on this bonus.
Steps on how to claim your Tote Glorious Goodwood day four betting offer
Signing up with Tote is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Tote and grab your £40 Tote bonus to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Tote through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.
- Fill out your details when prompted
- Make a deposit into your new account
- Get £40 in Free Betswhen you place your first £10 bet
- Plus 50 Free Spins to use on Big Bass Bonanza
Tote Glorious Goodwood day four betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.
- New customers online only.
- Eligibility restrictions apply.
- Only valid with code B10G50 on registration.
- £/€10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £/€10 Place).
- Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement.
- 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit.
- Your first bet will be your qualifying bet.
- One per customer.
- UK & ROI customers only.
- 18+. Full T&Cs apply. http://Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.
At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Glorious Goodwood free bets and bookmaker offers, so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Glorious Goodwood bonuses and betting offers.
How to spend your Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets on day four
With Tote offering a total of £40 in free parts as part of their bonus, which you can use on today's racing at Goodwood, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some options:
- Starlust to win the King George Qatar Stakes @7-1 with Tote
The sprinting division is wide open. Starlust, who has progressive 5f form, gets the percentage call ahead of Rogue Lightning.
- Al Musmak to win the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes @7-2 with Tote
Things clicked again for last season's Royal Lodge runner-up Al Musmak with a convincing Listed win at Newmarket and he can follow up.
Note, these odds are subject to change
Day four Glorious Goodwood schedule
Glorious Goodwood has been a week to remember for Flat fans and day four should be another cracker. Here's the schedule:
Friday, August 02
- 1.50: Coral Goodwood Handicap
- 2.25: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes
- 3.00: Coral Golden Mile
- 3.35: King George Qatar Stakes
- 4.10: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes
- 4.45: Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap
- 5.20: Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap
Why bet on Glorious Goodwood with Tote?
In addition to being one of the most experienced and trusted names in horse racing betting, Tote are an ambitious and forward-thinking bookmaker. They have embraced technology, modernising and keeping pace with the competition. Here are three examples of Tote’s modern service.
Tote offers user-friendly website and app
Bet on a modern website or user-friendly app. The app allows you to wager quickly from anywhere in the world with home page quick links to the next race. Both platforms have the same sports and betting coverage.
Tote offers good security
Tote take their responsibilities seriously to keep customers secure while protecting their privacy. Several reliable security measures are in place, including Secure Socket Layer technology. Bet with peace of mind.
Tote offers in-play features
The Tote bet in-play feature is worth a look. Traders allow members to wager on almost all sports fixtures after starting. A live betting trader will cover the match, updating the odds and markets to reflect the play.
Tote Glorious Goodwood offers for existing customers
The welcome bonus free bet offered by the Tote is reserved for new customers, but this online sportsbook also look after their existing members. They do this by offering several recurring promos and specials. Here are some of the deals you can expect to find.
Tote Guarantee
You’ll always get the best price when betting with the Tote. Secure the odds offered when placing your bet, and if the Tote dividend is better, you’ll be paid at the higher odds.
Tote Plus
Bet on any race with the Tote Plus symbol, and your winnings will be increased by 10%. All details of today’s Tote Plus races can be found on the website and app.
Live streaming
All registered members can watch live horse racing from Glorious Goodwood through the bookmaker’s live streaming feature. Watch the race from home or catch the coverage on the move using your mobile.
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
