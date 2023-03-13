Get £45 in Cheltenham free bets from Betfair for the festival

Betfair are one of the biggest names in the gambling industry, and those who aren’t aware of why will find out during the Cheltenham Festival. The UK betting giant based in London has something special for all its new customers this week, and we’re excited.

Ready to claim your share of this jaw-dropping offer in time for the next race? Signing up takes just a few minutes, and the free bet tokens will be added to your account immediately. Keep reading to find out how.

Betfair Cheltenham offer: £45 in free bets

The Betfair welcome bonus offers £45 in free bets to all new customers who create an account through this page, make their first deposit, and place a bet on the next race of interest. It’s quick, simple, and secure, meaning you can enjoy your free bet tokens.

to register for your £45 free bet.

Our team of expert horse racing writers, tipsters, and bettors from Racing Post HQ provide all the details and information you need to make this offer work for you. We highlight the terms and conditions, give a quick guide to joining and finish with advice on how you should use your free bets.

How to claim your Betfair free bets for Cheltenham

Join Betfair as a new customer and land the welcome bonus by following the steps below. You’ll be registered and enjoying your account in no time.

Open a new account using promo code ZHRD38 Deposit a minimum of £10 using a debit card Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing Get a £45 free bets after the qualifying bet has settled

Betfair sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only

Min £10 sportsbook bet on horse racing

Min odds 1.5 (1/2)

Get £45 in free bets

Free bets valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Apple pay not valid

18+ begambleaware.org



Why bet on Cheltenham with Betfair?

Perhaps the £45 free bet to welcome all new players isn’t enough. You need more convincing before creating an account at Betfair, and that’s understandable. It’s always better to be safe than sorry when joining a bookie, depositing funds, and placing a bet. Here are three things we know you’ll love about Betfair.

As a registered member, you can take advantage of both the Sportsbook and Exchange versions of the business. That increases your chance of getting the best odds on your favourite horse and bet.

The Betfair mobile app may be simple and easy to use but also stylish and smooth. Place bets, watch races, check results, and use promotions from anywhere with the app downloaded to your iOS or Android.

Betfair has more markets available on every race from the Cheltenham Festival than any other bookie. That’s because they have both the sportsbook and the exchange, allowing you to make predictions or accept wagers.

Betfair Cheltenham offers for existing customers

The stunning £45 isn’t the only promotion worth discussing at Betfair this week. They have rolled out the big guns for this British racing classic, offering several eye-catching bonuses and specials. Here are just a few you can expect to find on the app.

Free bets

Betfair often rewards customers with small, convenient free bets, and all you must do is place bets. Gamble £10 on a horse racing accumulator at Cheltenham to receive a £10 free bet the next day. Keep gambling to rack up those bonuses.

Best odds guaranteed

As a member of , you’ll always have access to the most generous price, thanks to the best odds guaranteed promo. Take the price when backing a horse; if the SP is better, your bet will be settled at the higher payout.

Odds boosts

Betfair Sportsbook traders will enhance the odds of several popular horses every day of the Cheltenham Festival. These boosts will appear on the homepage, meaning you can click to add to your bet slip and stake in seconds.

How to spend your Betfair Cheltenham free bets

Free bets are an excellent way to familiarise yourself with the layout of the site and app, all without posing a major risk to your funds. Gain experience of the platform without it costing you too many losing stakes.

They also encourage bettors to shoot at an outsider with big odds attached, knowing your free bet allowance covers the stake. Get off to a flyer on Tuesday with the Ultima Handicap Chase, hoping Nassalam can continue his strong form. The six-year-old gelding remains relatively unexposed over this distance and this is a race that usually goes to an British-trained winner.

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.