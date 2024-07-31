Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races

Welcome to day two of Glorious Goodwood, where the hot weather continues to grace us. The highlight of today's events is the Sussex Stakes, with Henry Longfellow emerging as the favourite following the announcement yesterday that Rosallion will not be racing.

Ladbrokes Glorious Goodwood day two offer: £20 in free bets

Glorious Goodwood day 2 preview

The highlight of day two is the Sussex Stakes . Rosallion, the favourite for the race is a non-runner. Initially set to clash with Royal Ascot runner-up Henry Longfellow and 2,000 Guineas champion Notable Speech, Richard Hannon's colt was withdrawn on Tuesday due to a respiratory infection.

Rosallion had previously placed second behind Notable Speech in the Newmarket Classic but turned the tables in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, where he emerged victorious and Notable Speech finished a disappointing seventh.

Before the main race of the day, the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes and the Molecomb Stakes look to be particularly close races. In the latter, Archie Watson Aesterius is the current favourite but otherwise, it's a relatively open field, with Celandine closest in the latest odds.

Day two Glorious Goodwood schedule

Glorious Goodwood is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans and day two's highlight is the Sussex Stakes:

Wednesday, July 31

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

